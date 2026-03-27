The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled plans to introduce a new regulation known as the Telecommunications Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS), tackle SIM-related fraud and boost confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy.

The announcement was made by the Executive Vice-Chairman of the commission, Aminu Maida, during a stakeholder forum held in Abuja.

Maida said the TIRMS platform is designed to address rising cases of fraud linked to mobile phone numbers within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

What NCC saying

According to the NCC boss, the Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN), commonly known as a SIM or mobile number, has become a critical identifier powering financial transactions, digital authentication, and access to essential services.

He noted that while this evolution has supported digital growth, it has also exposed vulnerabilities.

“The fraudulent use of churned, recycled, swapped and barred MSISDNs has become a significant vector for financial fraud and identity theft,” he said.

Maida added that such activities are eroding public trust in digital platforms and weakening identity systems built across sectors.

“It is in direct response to these challenges that the commission has initiated the TIRMS platform,” he stated.

How the platform will work

The NCC explained that TIRMS is a secure, regulatory-backed platform designed to provide a unified system for managing risks associated with mobile number usage across Nigeria’s communications network.

According to Maida, the platform will:

Enable service providers to verify mobile numbers linked to suspicious, dormant, or fraudulent activities

Improve accountability tied to mobile number usage

Reduce fraud risks before access to services is granted

Strengthen digital security through cross-sector verification systems

He added that the system would allow institutions to proactively validate the status of customer mobile numbers before completing transactions or granting access.

To support the rollout, the commission has proposed regulatory changes, including amendments to its Quality of Service Business Rules and the Registration of Communications Subscribers framework to support the rollout of TIRMS.

Maida said the changes will require telecom operators to notify subscribers at least 14 days before a line is churned and mandate the submission of churned number details to the TIRMS platform within seven days.

The new framework will also enable the blocking of fraudulently registered or misused mobile numbers.

More insights

Speaking at the event, the Director of Cybersecurity and Internet Governance at NCC, Olatokunbo Oyeleye, emphasised the importance of trust in the digital economy.

“Digital trust is the operating licence of the modern economy. Without it, nothing scales, and with it, everything accelerates,” she said.

Oyeleye noted that TIRMS is designed to improve coordination across sectors, strengthen identity assurance tied to mobile numbers, and prevent fraud linked to recycled or compromised SIMs.

What you should know

The proposed platform comes amid increasing concerns over SIM-related fraud in Nigeria, particularly involving recycled, inactive, or compromised phone numbers.

Data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that digital payment fraud cases remain significant, with 67,518 incidents recorded in 2025, even as total losses stood at N25.85 billion, highlighting persistent vulnerabilities in the system.

CBN have also flagged SIM-swap abuse, insider compromise and Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams as emerging threats putting pressure on Nigeria’s payment systems and digital infrastructure.

Urging banks and other financial institutions to take prompt action in addressing emerging electronic fraud threats to safeguard Nigeria’s expanding digital payments ecosystem.

With mobile numbers now serving as a gateway to banking, fintech, and government services, authorities are tightening rules around SIM management and identity verification to reduce fraud risks and strengthen trust in the digital economy.