Nigeria’s Instant Payment (NIP) system has retained its position as Africa’s only instant payment system to attain the highest level of inclusivity, according to the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa Report.

Nigeria’s Instant Payment (NIP) system has retained its position as Africa’s only instant payment system to attain the highest level of inclusivity, according to the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa Report.

The report, released on Thursday by AfricaNenda Foundation in partnership with the World Bank Group and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), classified NIP as the continent’s only mature instant payment system, despite the continued expansion of payment infrastructure across Africa.

Operated by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), NIP maintained the classification as the number of instant payment systems on the continent rose to 39, serving 43 countries.

Africa records mixed progress in payment inclusivity

According to the report, 11 instant payment systems across Africa were classified as progressed, 19 as basic and eight as unranked, leaving Nigeria’s NIP as the only system in the mature category.

“The remaining systems maintained their 2025 classifications, including ten already at progressed and one (NIP in Nigeria) at mature,” the report said.

The mature classification represents the highest level on the report’s Inclusivity Spectrum. It requires payment systems to offer extensive payment use cases, affordable services, effective consumer protection and mechanisms for resolving transaction disputes.

Mature systems are also expected to support a broad range of transactions, including government payments, business transactions and cross-border transfers, while ensuring users have access to reliable and affordable services.

The report noted that 23 African countries now have access to instant payment systems classified as progressed or mature, covering 56% of the continent’s adult population.

However, it identified persistent gaps in functionality, governance, interoperability and consumer protection as obstacles preventing several systems from attaining higher levels of inclusivity.

Some systems, it said, still lack merchant-payment functionality, while others have inadequate channels for handling transaction complaints and resolving disputes.

Nigeria’s NIP first attained mature status in 2025

Nigeria’s achievement was first announced at the launch of the 2025 SIIPS report in Eswatini, when NIP became the first instant payment system in Africa to attain the mature classification.

The 2025 report documented the system’s progression from the basic level in 2021 to progressed inclusivity before reaching maturity, following improvements in interoperability, governance, payment use cases and consumer recourse.

The latest report confirms that NIP has sustained that position, even as other African countries continue to expand their instant payment infrastructure.

Nigeria’s digital payment infrastructure continues to evolve

Nigeria’s instant payment infrastructure has recorded significant growth in transaction activity in recent years, alongside efforts by NIBSS to modernise the payment system and extend access to more users.

In January 2025, Nairametrics reported that electronic payment transactions processed through NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) reached N1.07 quadrillion in 2024, representing a 79.6% increase from the N600 trillion recorded in 2023. Transaction volume also rose by 15.5% to 11.2 billion.

As transaction activity continued to grow, NIBSS introduced the National Payment Stack (NPS) in June 2025 as a next-generation payment infrastructure designed to build on the country’s existing instant payment system. The platform supports instant settlements, bulk payments, improved dispute management and more advanced payment messaging.

The new infrastructure subsequently moved into pilot operations, processing 153,000 transactions ahead of its wider rollout, as of June 2026.

Beyond improving payment infrastructure, NIBSS has also explored ways to reach people with limited access to conventional digital payment channels. In January 2026, the organisation disclosed plans to explore offline payment solutions, particularly for Nigerians relying on basic mobile phones or without reliable internet connectivity.