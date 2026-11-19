Africa's instant payment systems processed 71.4 billion transactions valued at $1.8 trillion in 2025, nearly three times the volume recorded in 2021, although persistent trust concerns and payment failures continue to discourage wider adoption of digital payments across the continent.

Africa’s instant payment systems processed 71.4 billion transactions valued at $1.8 trillion in 2025, nearly three times the volume recorded in 2021, although persistent trust concerns and payment failures continue to discourage wider adoption of digital payments across the continent.

The growth comes as 89% of African adults now live in countries with access to instant payment systems, but cash remains a major payment option, with 55% of surveyed digital payment users still relying on cash for about half of their transactions.

These findings are contained in the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa (SIIPS) report, released on Thursday by AfricaNenda Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the World Bank Group.

The report, which tracks the development of instant payment infrastructure across the continent over five years, identifies payment reliability, fraud prevention and effective complaint resolution as critical factors that will determine whether the rapid expansion translates into everyday usage.

Africans still face payment problems

According to the report, more than half of surveyed digital payment users across 15 African markets have experienced payment problems, including transaction delays and transfers to unintended recipients.

However, one in three users who experienced such problems never reported them, largely because they did not know how to seek assistance.

AfricaNenda Foundation’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer and lead author of the report, Sabine F. Mensah, said the challenge had shifted from providing access to instant payments to building users’ confidence in the systems.

“The question has changed. It is no longer whether Africans can pay instantly, but whether they trust the system enough to stop reaching for cash,” Mensah said.

She identified instant transaction processing, recipient name verification and real-time payment confirmations as important safeguards for building confidence, alongside timely resolution of failed transactions and refunds when money is lost.

Instant payment infrastructure expands across Africa

The report shows that Africa now has 39 operational instant payment systems, comprising 35 domestic systems across 29 countries and four regional systems.

Overall, 43 African countries have access to instant payment capabilities through domestic or regional platforms.

Four domestic systems became operational over the past year in Liberia, Burundi, Guinea and Mauritania, while a new regional system now serves the eight countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

Another 17 countries have instant payment system projects underway, indicating further expansion of the continent’s digital payment infrastructure.

Transaction volumes have grown at an average annual rate of 28% since 2021, while the average transaction value declined from $45 to $26.

The decline suggests that instant payment systems are increasingly being used for smaller, everyday transactions rather than being limited to larger transfers.

Mobile money platforms account for 73% of all instant payment transaction volumes, highlighting their importance in expanding digital financial services across African markets.

Payment failures and fraud undermine consumer confidence

Despite the growth in transaction volumes, the report identifies consumer protection as a major weakness in Africa’s digital payment ecosystem.

Among users who experienced payment problems, the ability to recover lost funds significantly influenced their willingness to continue using digital channels.

According to the findings, 43% of users who lost money reduced their use of digital payments, while those who received refunds were more likely to increase their usage.

The report also highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence in payment security, noting that payment service providers are adopting AI-powered fraud detection tools faster than instant payment system operators.

However, users largely perceive AI as a potential threat, particularly because of emerging fraud techniques such as deepfakes.

AfricaNenda Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Dr Robert Ochola, said the continent had made significant progress in developing payment infrastructure but must now focus on making the systems affordable, secure and sustainable.

“Africa has built inclusive instant payment infrastructure at remarkable speed, drawing on the talent of its own software engineers and designers,” Ochola said.

“The next five years must be about making these systems affordable to use, safe and sustainable to run.”

Nigeria maintains leadership in instant payment

Earlier, Nairmaetrics reported that Nigeria’s Instant Payment (NIP) system retained its position as Africa’s only instant payment system to attain the highest level of inclusivity based on the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems (SIIPS) in Africa Report.

The report classified NIP as the continent’s only mature instant payment system, despite the continued expansion of payment infrastructure across Africa.

Operated by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), NIP maintained the classification as the number of instant payment systems on the continent rose to 39, serving 43 countries.