Nvidia has ruled out bringing back its co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, following his departure last week, as the world's most valuable chipmaker begins the search for a permanent successor.

Nvidia has ruled out bringing back its co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, following his departure last week, as the world’s most valuable chipmaker begins the search for a permanent successor.

Chairman Harvey Jones made the position clear on Tuesday during the company’s conference call with investors, saying the board would not rehire Huang and would not entertain questions about his departure.

The comments come amid a growing campaign to bring Huang back, as uncertainty builds over the company’s leadership, strategic direction and commitments to major cloud providers, suppliers and artificial intelligence startups.

Jones said the board had engaged executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to identify a new CEO, adding that the company would prioritise finding the right candidate rather than rushing the appointment.

Nvidia leadership expresses confidence in transition

Jones said the board wanted to appoint a permanent CEO as quickly as possible but would not compromise on finding the right candidate.

“We want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible, but we won’t expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person,” he said.

Jones was joined on the call by interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress and Ian Buck, the company’s Vice President of Hyperscale and High-Performance Computing.

Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research, described the decision to have Jones, Kress and Buck on the call as a smart move, saying it ensured Nvidia could address financial, technical and strategic questions, according to Reuters.

He added that it was also a necessary step towards showing the world a wider range of voices from within Nvidia.

Kress defended the management team’s performance since Huang’s departure, expressing confidence in its ability to maintain operations and execute the company’s strategy.

She also disclosed that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures Nvidia’s chips, had maintained close engagement with the company during the transition.

How Nvidia’s leadership crisis unfolded

Nvidia’s leadership transition has unfolded rapidly, with developments around Huang’s departure and possible return attracting attention from investors and technology industry executives.

On November 16, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Huang was considering a return as CEO, while a group of Silicon Valley executives prepared to lobby Nvidia’s board and seek support from the White House for his reinstatement.

This followed Nairametrics’ November 12 report that Huang had resigned as Nvidia’s President and CEO after 33 years at the company. The board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and named Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman.