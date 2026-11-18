Three Nigerian technology startups, Intron, Termii and Vendy, have been selected for the inaugural cohort of Google’s Africa Applied AI Lab, joining seven other African companies chosen to develop artificial intelligence solutions with support from Google engineers and researchers.

Three Nigerian technology startups, Intron, Termii and Vendy, have been selected for the inaugural cohort of Google’s Africa Applied AI Lab, joining seven other African companies chosen to develop artificial intelligence solutions with support from Google engineers and researchers.

According to a statement from Google, the startups were selected from thousands of applications received from more than 45 African countries.

The programme, managed by the Google AI Futures Fund in collaboration with Google Research, is designed to help African founders transform AI research into practical products that address real-world challenges.

The three Nigerian startups

The selected Nigerian companies already have products deployed in the market, spanning healthcare technology, financial technology infrastructure and digital commerce.

Intron develops speech recognition technology for hospitals, courtrooms and contact centres, with capabilities to understand different African accents and conversations involving multiple languages.

Termii provides messaging and customer verification infrastructure used by banks and fintech companies for one-time passwords, secure logins and transaction notifications.

Vendy, on the other hand, enables businesses to operate online storefronts and receive payments directly through WhatsApp, allowing customers to complete purchases without downloading separate applications or leaving their conversations.

Commenting on the selection, Aisha Walcott-Bryant, Head of Google Research Africa, and Perry Nelson, Country Manager and Research Lead at Google Ghana, said the challenges being addressed by the startups have significant implications beyond the continent.

“The priorities these teams are addressing are crucial for Africa, and the breakthroughs they pioneer here will redefine possibilities globally,” they said.

Google to provide AI technology and technical support

Google said the 10 selected startups will work directly with Google’s engineers, research scientists and product leaders to strengthen their products and accelerate development.

They will also receive early access to Google’s artificial intelligence models, including Gemini and Gemma, giving them additional technical resources to build and improve their solutions.

The programme will also provide access to business and investment guidance from four African venture capital firms: 4DX Ventures, Norrsken22, Novastar Ventures and Ventures Platform.

The investors will advise the startups on fundraising strategies, business development and taking their products to market.

The programme will culminate in a Demo Day scheduled for December 2026 at the Accra AI Community Centre in Ghana, where the startups will showcase their products to investors, industry leaders and members of the wider technology community.

Seven other African startups make the list

The Nigerian companies will be joined by seven other startups working across different areas of artificial intelligence and technology.

These include AethexAI, Agrails, Smile ID and Viamo, which operate across multiple African markets. The remaining participants are Crane AI Labs from Uganda, Satlyt from Kenya and Tolbi from Senegal.

Google said the final participants were selected based on the quality of their existing products and the traction they had achieved, rather than simply the potential of their ideas.

Applications for the programme opened in July 2026 and closed on August 31, attracting interest from founders across more than 45 African countries.

What you should know

In April this year, Nairametrics reported that Google had selected four Nigerian startups for the 10th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme.

Termii, the AI-powered communications infrastructure startup, was also among the four selected at the time.

According to the tech giant, the selected startups are deploying artificial intelligence to solve key business and financial challenges across the continent.

The other three selected for that cohort include Bani, which operates a cross-border payments infrastructure platform designed to eliminate settlement delays for African businesses trading globally; MasteryHive, an AI-driven platform that automates transaction reconciliation, fraud detection and anti-money laundering monitoring; and Regxta, which combines alternative data-based credit scoring with a hybrid digital agent model to deliver financial services to unbanked micro businesses.