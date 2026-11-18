The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Federal Government to align Nigeria’s inflation management strategy more closely with poverty reduction, warning that declining inflation may deliver limited benefits to households if essential goods and services remain unaffordable.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Federal Government to align Nigeria’s inflation management strategy more closely with poverty reduction, warning that declining inflation may deliver limited benefits to households if essential goods and services remain unaffordable.

The centre said government interventions should prioritise food, transportation, housing, education and healthcare, given their disproportionate impact on the spending patterns and welfare of low-income households.

The Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, made the recommendation in a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, while assessing the National Bureau of Statistics’ October inflation report.

The organisation welcomed the moderation in headline and core inflation but warned that persistent pressures on essential household expenditure, alongside significant regional disparities, showed that the gains from price stabilisation were yet to be broadly felt.

Headline inflation declines to 14.06%

According to the October inflation report, headline inflation declined to 14.06% from 18.97% in October 2025, representing a reduction of 4.91 percentage points.

Core inflation recorded a sharper decline, falling to 10.78% from 21.25% over the same period, while urban and rural inflation also moderated.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation declined from 1.11% in September to -0.53% in October, while services inflation fell from 0.41% to -0.94%. Energy inflation also moderated from 5.38% to 1.74%.

Food prices recorded a second consecutive monthly decline, although the pace of the decline weakened during the period.

Food, transport account for major household inflation burden

Despite the improvement in headline inflation, CPPE said the concentration of price pressures in essential expenditure categories remained a major concern for household welfare.

According to the organisation, food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 5.63 percentage points to headline inflation, transportation accounted for 1.50 percentage points, while housing and utilities contributed 1.18 percentage points.

Education and healthcare jointly contributed another 1.72 percentage points.

The centre said these categories collectively accounted for approximately 71% of headline inflation, highlighting the extent to which price pressures affect basic household needs.

It warned that rising food prices threaten nutrition and food security among low-income families, while high transportation costs restrict mobility, economic opportunities and discretionary spending.

Similarly, rising housing, education and healthcare expenses continue to reduce disposable income and weaken household welfare.

“The CPPE therefore stresses that inflation management must be more closely aligned with poverty reduction objectives. Government interventions should prioritise the affordability of food, transportation, housing, education and healthcare, given their disproportionate impact on the poor.”

Supply-side constraints driving prices

The organisation also cautioned that Nigeria’s inflation challenge was not exclusively monetary, noting that structural and supply-side constraints continued to drive production costs and consumer prices.

It identified high logistics costs, inadequate transportation infrastructure, expensive energy, insufficient storage facilities and insecurity in agricultural communities as major factors undermining domestic production and distribution.

“Insecurity disrupts farming activities, weakens food supply chains and increases the cost and risks of transporting agricultural produce.

“Unreliable electricity supply and the high cost of alternative energy also increase production, processing and distribution expenses across several sectors.”

The organisation said these costs are eventually transferred to consumers, reducing household purchasing power and weakening the competitiveness of businesses.

It called for monetary policy interventions to be complemented by measures aimed at improving agricultural productivity, energy affordability, transportation infrastructure, security and supply-chain efficiency.

CPPE backs cautious monetary policy easing

On monetary policy, the organisation said the sustained moderation in headline and core inflation provided a stronger basis for cautious easing of monetary policy.

It argued that a gradual reduction in monetary policy restrictiveness could improve access to credit, lower financing costs and stimulate investment in productive sectors.

According to CPPE, lower borrowing costs could support agricultural production, manufacturing capacity utilisation, business expansion and employment generation.

However, it cautioned that monetary easing must be balanced against liquidity conditions, inflation expectations and exchange-rate stability.

The organisation warned that excessive liquidity expansion without corresponding improvements in domestic output could reverse some of the progress already recorded.

It therefore recommended a calibrated, data-driven monetary policy framework that supports productive credit expansion while preserving macroeconomic stability.

It also stressed the need for monetary policy easing to translate into meaningful reductions in lending rates for businesses.

FG urged to prioritise essential services in poverty reduction

Looking ahead, CPPE called for stronger coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, as well as federal and state governments, to address the structural causes of inflation and improve household welfare.

It recommended stronger agricultural security and productivity, lower logistics and transportation costs, more reliable and affordable energy, and the removal of bottlenecks affecting domestic production and distribution.

The centre also urged government to deepen targeted interventions in food security, public transportation, affordable housing, basic education and healthcare.

In its assessment, CPPE stressed that the ultimate objective of inflation management should be to achieve sustained improvements in the affordability of essential goods and services, particularly for poor and vulnerable households.

It noted that declining inflation does not necessarily mean that prices are falling, but rather that prices are increasing at a slower rate.

The organisation said this distinction was important for households still struggling with elevated living costs, adding that the next phase of economic policy should focus on translating macroeconomic stability into improved living standards.