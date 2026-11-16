FG dismisses alleged irregularities in livestock ministry HQ deal amid procurement questions

The Federal Government has dismissed allegations of irregularities surrounding the acquisition of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development’s headquarters in Abuja, insisting that the transaction followed established government approval and procurement procedures.

The Federal Government has dismissed allegations of irregularities surrounding the acquisition of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development’s headquarters in Abuja, insisting that the transaction followed established government approval and procurement procedures.

The Ministry disclosed this in a press statement issued on Sunday, November 15, 2026, by its Head of Information and Public Relations, O Okon.

The statement addressed media publications questioning the acquisition of the building on Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, which the Ministry described as misleading and a misrepresentation of the facts.

FG insists Abuja HQ acquisition followed due process

The Ministry maintained that the acquisition received the necessary approvals from the appropriate government authorities, rejecting suggestions that the building was purchased without the required authorisation.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has been drawn to certain publication in the media concerning the acquisition of the Ministry’s Headquarters Building located at Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja. The Ministry considers this publication misleading and a misrepresentation of the facts surrounding the transaction.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the acquisition of the Headquarters Building was undertaken in accordance with the prescribed Government approval and procurement processes and received the requisite approvals from the appropriate authorities,” the statement read in part.

The Ministry also defended Osas & Oseji Estate Surveyors & Valuers, the firm involved in the transaction, saying it is duly registered and has an active corporate status, according to records of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

It said the acquisition was necessary to meet the office accommodation needs of the newly established Ministry and provide a suitable working environment for its statutory responsibilities. The Ministry added that records of the transaction are available to authorised oversight and audit institutions for verification.

It also reserved the right to take legal action over publications it considers demonstrably false and damaging to the institution and its officers.

The reports behind the Ministry’s response

The Ministry’s statement comes amid questions raised in media reports about the acquisition of its headquarters building in Abuja, including the N8.94 billion payment to Osas & Oseji Estate Surveyors & Valuers for a multipurpose office complex. NG Probe is among the publications that questioned the acquisition, highlighting gaps in the payment records and supporting documentation.

According to the investigation, the payment was made on September 17, 2025, under transaction reference 1001324085-1. However, the records reportedly lacked key details to establish the property’s location and how its purchase price was determined.

The payment record contained no building address, plot or title reference, contract number or valuation reference.

NG Probe reported that Osas & Oseji, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2007, was listed as inactive on the commission’s register. The Ministry has disputed this, saying the firm is duly registered and has an active corporate status.

The investigation also recalled that President Bola Tinubu directed the Federal Capital Territory Administration in September 2024 to refurbish the former headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for use by the Livestock Ministry.

The Ministry’s payment records showed 32 payments totalling N9.87 billion between July 2025 and May 2026. The N8.94 billion paid to Osas & Oseji accounted for 90.55% of the total, although the records did not identify the specific fund used for the acquisition.

Tinubu’s livestock development agenda and funding

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development was established by President Bola Tinubu in July 2024 to modernise Nigeria’s livestock industry, address farmer-herder conflicts and improve productivity across the sector.

As part of efforts to support the sector’s development, the National Economic Council approved a $90 billion agribusiness and livestock development plan in April 2025, targeting 2035. The plan included the transfer of previously approved N100 billion in resources from the council to the Ministry.

The Ministry’s 2025 budget proposal also provided for N1.77 billion for animal health and livestock management, alongside N259 million for the construction and rehabilitation of abattoirs in six states.

At its February 20, 2026 budget defence before the National Assembly, Livestock Minister Idi Mukhtar Maiha disclosed that the Ministry received only N20 billion of its N75 billion 2024 take-off grant and no budgetary release in 2025, constraining the implementation of its programmes.