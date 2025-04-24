The National Economic Council (NEC) of the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved a $90 billion agribusiness expansion and livestock development plan, targeting full implementation by 2035 under the Ministry of Livestock Development.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), on April 24, 2025.

The NEC’s approval endorses new strategies for agribusiness growth and livestock transformation in Nigeria, projected to generate up to $90 billion in economic value by 2035.

NEC also approved the establishment of a Cotton, Textile, and Garment Development Board, among other initiatives, according to the statement.

Growth Strategy in the Livestock Ministry

According to the statement, the newly created Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) is building on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) 2018–2028, which aims to modernize Nigeria’s livestock sector with a focus on cattle ranching and peacebuilding.

“The strategy is also based on the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS), which has been refined and extended to transform the sector into a deliberate driver of job creation, wealth generation, exports, and tax/IGR revenue.”

The presentation by the ministry projected that the strategy will develop a $74–$90 billion sector by 2035, through direct partnerships among states, the private sector, and foreign investors, all under a robust federal regulatory framework.

Key focus areas include Animal Health and Zoonoses Control, Feed and Fodder Development, and Water Resources Management.

“Other focus areas include Statistics & Information Systems and Breed Improvement initiatives, which are essential components of a comprehensive Livestock Value Chain Development across the country,” the statement added.

The Council considered and approved several proposals related to livestock development initiatives in Nigeria.

The requests by the ministry read:

“The first set of requests included the formal endorsement of FMLD’s inheritance of the NLTP, its strategic priorities, and related implementation assets; the transfer of the previously approved N100 billion in resources from NEC to FMLD to support industry modernization; the establishment of counterpart State Ministries of Livestock Development where applicable; and access to the technical support and expertise housed within the Federal Ministry, particularly in areas of animal health and disease eradication.”

The Council reviewed proposals to collaborate on delivering public investments vital to transforming Nigeria into a red meat exporter with access to key Middle Eastern and Asian markets.

According to the statement, this includes partnering with FMLD to attract private investors to the states, as well as strengthening existing businesses to build internal revenue sources, stimulate national job growth, and drive exports.

The Council deliberated and endorsed key recommendations from the presentation, especially those addressing the crises linked to the current system of animal husbandry in the country.

The Council also called for active participation from sub-national governments and the private sector in implementing the Ministry’s priorities on modern livestock production.