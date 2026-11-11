NITDA unveils 2026 Tech Outlook Report to guide digital economy investments

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled the Nigeria Tech Outlook Report 2026, providing data-driven insights to guide investment decisions and policymaking in Nigeria’s digital economy.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled the Nigeria Tech Outlook Report 2026, providing data-driven insights to guide investment decisions and policymaking in Nigeria’s digital economy.

The report was unveiled on Wednesday by NITDA’s Director-General, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, at the ongoing Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition (DNICE) 2026 in Abuja.

It provides a national baseline for assessing Nigeria’s digital progress, identifying gaps and tracking developments across financial services, telecommunications, commerce and trade, e-government, e-health, digital access, skills, trust and inclusion.

The report also includes a dashboard designed to make its findings accessible beyond the printed document, allowing stakeholders to track progress and submit feedback.

Key findings from the report

Speaking at the unveiling, Inuwa said the research involved 2,147 household interviews, 539 health facility interviews, 15 key informant interviews and 10 administrative records from relevant institutions.

Among its findings, the report showed that 86.5% of Nigerian adults held financial accounts, but only 12% accessed digital credit in the preceding 12 months.

It also found that 40.6% of adults personally used smartphones, while just 6.6% purchased goods online within the preceding three months.

On digital public services, 17.9% of respondents had used government services online in the preceding 12 months.

The report further indicated that 75.9% of adults were willing to use telemedicine if available, although only 11.3% had insurance coverage.

On digital security, 13.1% of respondents said they had experienced digital financial fraud, highlighting the need to strengthen consumer protection and digital trust.

Investment opportunities and challenges

Inuwa said the findings would help investors identify opportunities across payments, connectivity, digital devices, e-commerce, logistics, e-government and digital health.

He noted that the report would help government, investors, innovators, researchers and development partners make decisions based on evidence rather than assumptions.

However, he stressed that challenges involving electricity supply, digital skills, affordability, interoperability and consumer protection must be addressed to maximise investment in the sector.

What this means for Nigeria’s digital economy

The NITDA Director-General said the report would establish an annual process for measuring the country’s digital progress, reviewing targets and adjusting policies based on emerging evidence.

He urged stakeholders to use the findings to develop practical solutions, strengthen institutions and improve digital inclusion across the country.

The report identifies access, usage, trust, skills and inclusion as interconnected areas requiring attention to ensure that Nigeria’s expanding digital infrastructure translates into meaningful benefits for citizens and businesses.

It also highlights gaps in digital financial services, smartphone usage, online shopping and access to digital public services, providing areas for policymakers and investors to consider in developing the country’s digital economy.

Nigeria’s digital economy: Progress and gaps

The unveiling of the report comes amid ongoing efforts by government agencies and other stakeholders to expand digital access, improve digital literacy and strengthen trust in Nigeria’s digital economy.

In May 2025, Nairametrics reported that NITDA had launched its Digital Literacy for All Initiative (DL4ALL) nationwide, targeting digital skills coverage of 70% of Nigerians by 2027 and 95% by 2030. The programme followed a pilot phase that trained 152,790 Nigerians across 12 states.

Beyond digital skills, access to suitable devices and reliable connectivity remains another challenge. In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s smartphone ownership had increased to 75% in 2025 from 64% in 2023, according to a KPMG study.

Nairametrics also reported in September 2026 that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had identified high device and connectivity costs, inaccessible digital products and inadequate digital skills as major barriers to digital inclusion, particularly for persons with disabilities.