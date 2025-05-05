The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has officially rolled out its flagship Digital Literacy for All Initiative (DL4ALL) across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Following a successful pilot phase that trained 152,790 Nigerians across 12 states, the nationwide launch sets an ambitious target to equip 70% of Nigerians with digital skills by 2027, and 95% by 2030.

NITDA said the initiative is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes inclusive economic growth powered by technology.

Key focus area

According to the agency, DL4ALL is not just another tech programme, it is being positioned as a national movement for digital empowerment, aimed at bridging critical gaps in education, employment, financial access, and online safety.

NITDA said the programme will focus on building digital competencies in six key areas:

Device & Software

Operation Information & Data Literacy

Communication & Collaboration

Digital Content Creation

Safety

Problem Solving

NITDA emphasized that DL4ALL will be pivotal in transforming Nigeria into a digitally inclusive economy, where citizens at all levels have access to the skills needed to thrive in a tech-driven world.

“We are building a future where no Nigerian is left behind,” the agency said, noting that the programme will leverage partnerships with local governments, private sector players, and development agencies to reach underserved communities.

The initiative is expected to support the government’s broader digital economy objectives, especially in preparing Nigeria’s youth population for opportunities in the global digital marketplace.

More insights

Earlier in March this year, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, had announced the Federal Government’s plan to train over 1.1 million residents of Enugu State in digital skills by 2027.

The initiative, part of the NITDA’s Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) program, aims to enhance digital literacy across Nigeria and empower citizens with essential tech skills.

Tijani had last year declared that all training programs of the administration are geared towards ensuring that 90% Nigerians are digitally literate by 2030.

According to him, part of the initiatives is the ongoing 3 Million Technical Skills (3MTT) through which the government plans to train 3 million Nigerians in digital skills over the next three years.

Tijani clarified that being digitally literate does not mean that 90% of Nigerians will become tech talents, but they would be given the foundation to be able to choose to participate in the digital economy.