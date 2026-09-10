NCC flags high device costs, inaccessible tech as digital inclusion barriers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has identified high device and connectivity costs, inaccessible digital products and inadequate digital skills as major barriers preventing persons with disabilities from fully participating in Nigeria’s digital economy.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has identified high device and connectivity costs, inaccessible digital products and inadequate digital skills as major barriers preventing persons with disabilities from fully participating in Nigeria’s digital economy.

The commission also identified the limited involvement of persons with disabilities in the design of technology as another challenge, warning that digital transformation could create new barriers if accessibility and inclusion are not built into technology development.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos at the opening of a digital citizenship training programme for persons with disabilities organised by the commission.

What the NCC is saying

Represented by the Director of Digital Economy at the NCC, Mrs Helen Obi, Maida said digital transformation must be inclusive, accessible and people-centred.

“Digital technology should create opportunities, not create new barriers,” he said.

According to Maida, effective digital inclusion requires more than providing access to the internet. It also depends on the availability of appropriate devices, affordable and reliable broadband, accessible digital platforms, relevant digital skills and secure digital systems.

He said removing these barriers could expand access for persons with disabilities to education, employment, entrepreneurship, public services and information.

The NCC boss said the commission considers digital inclusion central to its broader digital transformation agenda and has consequently implemented several interventions through the Universal Service Provision Fund.

These include School Knowledge Centres, Information Resource Centres, University Connectivity Initiatives and e Health projects designed to extend the benefits of digital connectivity to underserved communities.

Maida also said the commission’s e Accessibility Project had provided ICT tools and assistive technologies to institutions supporting persons with disabilities.

NCC backs assistive technology innovation

The commission said it is also supporting research and innovation aimed at developing practical technology solutions for people with disabilities through its Professorial Chair Initiative.

Maida cited an assistive walking stick prototype developed through the initiative to support persons who are visually impaired.

According to him, the NCC is working towards further developing and potentially commercialising the prototype while ensuring that it responds to emerging technologies and the needs of its intended users.

He also pointed to the fourth NCC Hackathon, themed “Technology Without Barriers,” as another example of the commission’s efforts to encourage the development of accessible technological solutions.

Maida said the digital citizenship training was designed to give participants practical skills to use digital tools safely, responsibly and productively.

“Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of persons with disabilities to participate meaningfully in Nigeria’s digital economy,” he said.

What you should know

Earlier in June, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria declared support for the Nigerian Communications Commission’s push to promote local smartphone manufacturing in the country.

ALTON described the move as a practical measure capable of accelerating broadband adoption and expanding digital inclusion across the country.

AALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, announced the position of the group while reacting to comments by NCC Board Chairman Idris Olorunnimbe, who had earlier called for local smartphone production and innovative financing models to address Nigeria’s digital inclusion gap.

Adebayo said Nigeria must intentionally transition from being predominantly a technology consumer to becoming an innovator, designer and manufacturer of digital technologies, pointing to the country’s large telecommunications market and youthful population as the scale and human capital needed to support world-class manufacturing.