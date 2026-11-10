Airtel Africa buys 799,925 shares in first two days of new buyback tranche

Airtel Africa Plc has repurchased 799,925 of its ordinary shares in the first two days of its new share buyback tranche, with the transactions valued at approximately £2.26 million.

Airtel Africa Plc has repurchased 799,925 of its ordinary shares in the first two days of its new share buyback tranche, with the transactions valued at approximately £2.26 million.

The company disclosed this in a notification of transactions in its own shares published on Tuesday, November 10, covering purchases made on November 5 and 6 through Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi).

The shares were purchased at an overall volume-weighted average price of 282.16 pence each, with the company confirming that all the repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Airtel Africa had commenced the fresh buyback tranche, targeting the repurchase of up to 12.03 million shares.

Airtel Africa purchases 799,925 shares

The disclosure shows that Airtel Africa bought 353,051 ordinary shares on November 5 at a volume-weighted average price of 287.52 pence per share.

On November 6, the company purchased a further 446,874 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 277.92 pence per share.

The purchases were executed on the London Stock Exchange, with the lowest and highest prices paid on November 5 standing at 284.20 pence and 289.80 pence, respectively.

On November 6, the shares were acquired at prices ranging from 274.80 pence to 285.80 pence.

The combined purchases brought the total number of shares acquired since the programme commenced to 799,925, at an overall volume-weighted average price of 282.16 pence per share.

Repurchased shares to be cancelled

Airtel Africa said the purchased ordinary shares would be cancelled rather than held as treasury shares. The cancellation will reduce the company’s issued share capital.

The new buyback tranche was announced on November 5, 2026, with the latest notification providing details of the initial transactions carried out under the arrangement.

The purchases were made through Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi), under the authority granted by Airtel Africa shareholders. Citi acted as the intermediary executing the transactions on the company’s behalf.

Airtel Africa’s wider share buyback programme

The latest purchases are part of Airtel Africa’s broader share repurchase programme, which began in May 2026 and has since progressed through multiple tranches.

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Africa had launched a $110 million share buyback programme targeting the repurchase of up to 1% of its issued share capital.

The initial arrangement involved Barclays Capital Securities Limited purchasing shares on the market before transferring them to the company for cancellation.

By September 23, 2026, Airtel Africa’s buyback programme had reached 19.91 million shares, following the repurchase of another 798,919 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 322.59 pence per share.