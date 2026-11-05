How OPay customers can check eligibility for FG’s N50,000 relief

OPay has announced that customers can check their eligibility for the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) through its USSD code and mobile app, while warning them against paying fees or sharing sensitive banking details.

OPay has announced that customers can check their eligibility for the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) through its USSD code and mobile app, while warning them against paying fees or sharing sensitive banking details.

The fintech company, in posts shared on X, said customers can check their eligibility by dialling *955*20# from the phone number linked to their OPay account or through its mobile application.

OPay is one of five payment providers approved by the Federal Government to facilitate the intervention.

How OPay customers can access the NERSI relief

According to OPay, customers can check their eligibility by dialling *955*20# and following the prompts to access the relief.

For those using the mobile application, OPay says they can tap the NERSI banner on the app and follow the instructions provided to claim the support.

Customers selected for the intervention must complete the required acceptance process before the funds are credited to their mobile wallets.

OPay said customers do not need to pay any fees to access the relief. They also do not need to disclose sensitive banking information to check their eligibility or access the support.

The company specifically warned customers against sharing their personal identification numbers (PINs), one-time passwords (OTPs) and account passwords, or clicking suspicious links claiming to provide access to the relief funds.

Who is eligible for the N50,000 relief?

According to the Federal Government’s NERSI programme guidelines, beneficiaries are selected from verified national identity records and the National Social Register, with screening to identify poor and vulnerable households.

The intervention covers households across the country’s six geopolitical zones, with payments being made in phases. This means not everyone will be selected or contacted at the same time.

The government also clarified that Nigerians cannot independently apply or pay to be included in the beneficiary list, as selection is based on its established verification process.

OPay urged customers to remain vigilant and protect their accounts from fraudsters seeking to exploit the government’s relief programme.

For enquiries about the intervention, customers can contact the NERSI programme helpline on 0700-022-2222.

Poverty and food insecurity in Nigeria

The N50,000 relief intervention comes as Nigeria continues to face significant poverty and food insecurity, with millions of households struggling to meet basic needs despite some moderation in inflation.

Nairametrics reported in September 2026 that 36.3 million Nigerians were facing severe food insecurity, according to the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). The report identified conflict, insecurity, displacement and high food prices among the factors affecting access to food.

In April 2026, Nairametrics also reported that Nigeria’s poverty rate had risen to 63% in 2025, equivalent to about 140 million people, despite a slowdown in inflation, according to the World Bank.

The report attributed the situation partly to household incomes failing to keep pace with the cumulative effects of rising prices.