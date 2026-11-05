Portfolio investments provide liquidity, pave way for deeper foreign capital – Oduwole

Nigeria’s ability to attract portfolio investments provides liquidity to the economy and signals its potential to foreign investors, creating opportunities for deeper, long-term capital inflows, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has said.

Nigeria’s ability to attract portfolio investments provides liquidity to the economy and signals its potential to foreign investors, creating opportunities for deeper, long-term capital inflows, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has said.

Oduwole made the remarks while featuring on the latest edition of The Coffee Table, hosted by Nairametrics founder and CEO, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu.

She explained that portfolio investments are often underappreciated despite their role in introducing investors to the Nigerian market before they commit capital to other sectors.

She said foreign investors typically enter a market to assess its opportunities before expanding into more substantial investments, making portfolio inflows an important step towards attracting longer-term capital.

“Portfolio investments tend to have poor reputations or are underappreciated. Any economy that can attract portfolio investment, first of all, it helps the economy with liquidity. It helps to signal potential. It’s also what comes first before the deeper involvement follows,” she said.

Oduwole explained that the government was promoting investment opportunities across four key areas, including the creative economy, environment, agribusiness and climate financing, as part of efforts to attract international partnerships.

What the $500 million represents

The minister clarified that the $500 million in investment-related announcements associated with the Algiers engagement represented facilitated business connections and potential partnerships between Nigerian private-sector players and international investors.

She said the figure was separate from the broader economic benefits of hosting investment events, adding that the government’s responsibility was to ensure that announced deals translate into actual investments.

“The $500 million speaks to deal connections, deal announcements that we are trying to facilitate for the private sector to have partnerships across the globe,” Oduwole said.

She described the amount as a baseline rather than the full scale of investment opportunities being pursued by the government.

The minister also disclosed that investment announcements linked to President Bola Tinubu’s foreign trips had reached $50 billion as of 2025, with significant commitments in sectors such as fertiliser production and beverages.

According to her, fertiliser-related investments accounted for approximately $8 billion in staged investments, while Coca-Cola had announced plans involving about $1.5 billion.

Oduwole stressed that the priority was to follow through on these announcements and ensure they become concrete investments.

Nigeria’s portfolio inflow rises to $6.5 billion

Nigeria’s portfolio investment inflows increased by 45% to $6.51 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up from $4.49 billion in the preceding quarter, according to Central Bank of Nigeria data.

The increase reflects stronger foreign investor participation in the country’s financial markets during the period, although portfolio investments are generally more susceptible to changes in market conditions than longer-term direct investments.

Nigeria has also been pursuing a broader pipeline of investment opportunities. In October 2026, the Federal Government unveiled 65 projects requiring a combined $78.5 billion in investment, targeting foreign capital to support job creation and economic growth.

In June 2026, the government also announced plans to establish a Nigeria Deal Room to convert investment opportunities into bankable transactions and address regulatory bottlenecks that could delay project implementation.

The initiative is expected to help bridge the gap between investment announcements and actual capital deployment.