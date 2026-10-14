Nigeria seeks $78.5 billion investment for 65 projects at IMF-World Bank meeting

Nigeria has unveiled 65 investment projects requiring a combined $78.5 billion in capital as the Federal Government seeks to attract domestic and foreign investors, create jobs and accelerate economic growth.

Nigeria has unveiled 65 investment projects requiring a combined $78.5 billion in capital as the Federal Government seeks to attract domestic and foreign investors, create jobs and accelerate economic growth.

The portfolio was presented at the ongoing IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso.

A check by Nairametrics of the Federal Ministry of Finance’s Projects Nigeria investment portal shows that the projects span oil, gas and power, transport and maritime infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, technology, healthcare and urban services.

Oyedele said a dedicated deal room has been established to provide investors with project details, funding requirements and direct access to relevant authorities.

Projects include $1.7 billion oil infrastructure, $1.29bn railway

The government’s investment portfolio includes projects across five categories, with oil, gas and power accounting for 25 projects, while industry, manufacturing and mining accounts for 17.

Transport and maritime accounts for eight projects, while agriculture and agro-processing accounts for six. Technology, health and urban services account for the remaining nine projects.

Specific opportunities include Project Reliaxx, a crude oil evacuation and midstream infrastructure platform requiring $1.7 billion, and the Lagos Greenline Railway, which has a capital requirement of $1.29 billion.

Other projects include the Integrainium Giri Agro-Processing and Cold-Chain Export Hub in the Federal Capital Territory, requiring $105 million, and the Multipurpose Industrial Platforms Limited ammonia and phosphate fertiliser project, requiring $2.69 billion.

The portfolio also features the PELIA Flare-Gas AI Data Centre, requiring $355.6 million, and the Premium Steel and Mines integrated steel upgrade, with a capital requirement of approximately $1.25 billion.

In housing and urban services, the proposed New Port City development has a stated capital requirement of $1.6 billion.

The government estimates that the projects could create 366,763 jobs.

Government plans further reforms to attract investors

Oyedele said further reforms would address electricity pricing, transmission constraints, agricultural productivity and regulatory inefficiencies to improve the business environment.

He identified lower inflation, reduced borrowing costs and improved fiscal and monetary coordination as essential to achieving sustainable economic growth.

The minister also highlighted the Economic Development Incentive, which provides tax credits to qualifying businesses under Nigeria’s reformed tax framework.

He urged investors to prioritise long-term investments in productive sectors capable of creating jobs, expanding domestic capacity and supporting economic growth.

Nigeria targets 7% economic growth

In his remarks, Cardoso said reducing inflation was crucial to protecting household purchasing power, particularly among low-income Nigerians.

The CBN governor said monetary and structural reforms had improved capital market performance and strengthened confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

He disclosed that banks raised approximately N4.6 trillion during the banking sector recapitalisation exercise, with about 72% of the funds sourced from the domestic capital market.

Cardoso said Nigeria was targeting economic growth of 7% by 2027/2028, alongside increased oil production and expanded infrastructure investment.

“The country plans to raise oil production to three million barrels per day and increase its infrastructure stock to 75 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said.

He added that stronger external reserves had improved Nigeria’s capacity to withstand external economic shocks.

Nigeria’s investment climate

The unveiling comes amid wider efforts to attract private investment and address barriers to financing businesses and infrastructure in Nigeria.

In June 2026, the Federal Government announced plans for a Nigeria Deal Room to help turn investment opportunities into bankable transactions and address regulatory bottlenecks.

The effort to attract private capital also extends to development finance. Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that the World Bank Group said it was helping mobilise up to $5.79 billion in private financing for Nigeria in fiscal year 2026, with programmes expected to support about 850,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Nairametrics previously examined why positive assessments of Nigeria’s economic reforms have not necessarily translated into stronger investment inflows, highlighting concerns affecting investor confidence.