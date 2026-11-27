The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank has said Nigeria's ability to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will depend on how competitively its businesses produce goods rather than market access alone.

The Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank has said Nigeria’s ability to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will depend on how competitively its businesses produce goods rather than market access alone.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEXIM Bank, Abubakar Bello, stated this at the bank’s Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum, held to mark its 35th anniversary in Abuja on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officials who spoke at the forum also emphasised the need to strengthen domestic production capacity, improve competitiveness and expand export financing.

Bello noted that Nigeria continues to export raw materials while importing finished goods it has the capacity to produce.

Production capacity determines AfCFTA success:

Bello said NEXIM Bank’s approach to export development focuses on domestic production and value addition before exporting.

He highlighted Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported finished products despite its abundance of raw materials.

“We produce cocoa but import chocolates. We grow cotton but import textiles,” Bello said.

“Trade agreements open markets, but competitiveness determines who succeeds in those markets.”

Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, reinforced the need to prioritise manufacturing and urged financial institutions to support domestic production.

“The factory comes before the border post,” Enoh said.

“An agreement can lower a tariff, but it cannot fill a container.”

Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, who participated virtually, said Nigeria’s ability to convert market access into economic prosperity would depend on its competitiveness.

“Market access creates an opportunity. Our competitiveness will determine how much of that opportunity we convert into prosperity.”

Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr Tope Fasua, also warned against expanding market access without strengthening productive capacity.

“Market access without productive capacity is an invitation to import, not an assurance of export success.”

The speakers emphasised that Nigeria must develop the capacity to supply African markets competitively.

Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity remains weak:

Citing figures from the African Development Bank, Bello said intra-African trade increased by 5.5% in 2025 to approximately $213.8 billion.

He noted that Nigeria’s non-oil exports reached a record $6.1 billion in 2025, although crude oil continued to dominate the country’s exports to African markets.

Nigeria’s total trade with Africa, including oil, increased by 21% to $9.02 billion, while informal trade could be three to four times official figures, according to Bello.

Enoh said intra-African trade accounted for approximately 14% of Africa’s total trade, compared with about 60% in the European Union and 50% in Asia.

Citing the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Enoh put Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity utilisation at 59.5%, compared with 81% in Morocco and 76% in South Africa.

Enoh also cited National Bureau of Statistics data showing that Nigeria recorded N27 trillion in exports in the second quarter of 2026, with crude oil accounting for less than half.

Nigeria exported N1.32 trillion worth of diesel and N975 billion worth of aviation fuel to African neighbours, according to the minister.

Export financing and trade reforms:

Bello said NEXIM Bank had provided over N800 billion in financing to more than 1,300 non-oil exporters since its establishment in 1991, supporting approximately 110,000 industrial jobs.

The bank is also working with other institutions to expand financing opportunities for exporters, including small businesses.

NEXIM and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) recently sourced the equivalent of N42 billion for small exporters.

NEXIM is developing a non-interest banking window in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank.

Enoh said the export phase of the National Single Window was expected to commence on December 14.

The CBN is supporting trade digitisation, integration with the National Single Window and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, which Enoh said now connects 28 countries.

CBN Deputy Governor for Financial System Stability, Lamido Yuguda, who represented Governor Olayemi Cardoso, also emphasised the importance of compliance with export documentation requirements.

He said exporters must repatriate their export proceeds within prescribed timelines.

Nigeria’s AfCFTA participation remains low:

The forum comes amid ongoing efforts to improve Nigerian businesses’ participation in AfCFTA and expand access to export financing.

Speaking on the importance of productivity and competitiveness, Yuguda said:

“A strong external sector cannot be built by decree. It must be earned through productivity and competitiveness, one business, one transaction, one container and one market at a time.”

Oyedele also called for measurable results from Nigeria’s export development efforts.

“Let the next chapter of Nigeria’s export story be written in orders fulfilled, businesses expanded and livelihoods improved.”

The speakers agreed that preferential tariffs alone would not guarantee Nigeria’s export success under AfCFTA.