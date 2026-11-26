Katsina State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 11.53% in nominal terms to N10.13 trillion in 2025, from N9.08 trillion in 2024, driven by growth across agriculture, manufacturing, trade and information and communication.

Katsina State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 11.53% in nominal terms to N10.13 trillion in 2025, from N9.08 trillion in 2024, driven by growth across agriculture, manufacturing, trade and information and communication.

The increase represents a nominal expansion of N1.05 trillion in the state’s economic output, extending its growth trajectory from N8.26 trillion in 2023 to N9.08 trillion in 2024.

This is according to the Katsina State Gross Domestic Product Report 2024–2025, compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with the state Bureau of Statistics and the World Bank.

Trade, agriculture drive economic output

The report identified trade as the largest contributor to the state’s economy, accounting for 29.29% of Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2025.

Its nominal value rose to N2.95 trillion from N2.74 trillion in 2024, maintaining its position as the state’s largest single economic activity.

Agriculture accounted for 23.88% of the state’s GVA, compared with 23.71% in the previous year. Its nominal value increased by 12.31% to N2.41 trillion from N2.14 trillion in 2024.

Crop production remained the dominant agricultural activity, accounting for 64.02% of the sector’s value added, while livestock contributed N753.73 billion.

Manufacturing also recorded notable expansion, growing by 15.17% to N1.72 trillion in 2025 from N1.49 trillion in 2024.

The sector’s contribution to the state’s GVA increased to 17.02% from 16.48%, with food and beverages, textiles, apparel and footwear identified as major contributors.

Information and communication recorded the fastest growth among the highlighted sectors, expanding by 21.81% to N958.35 billion from N786.76 billion in 2024.

Its contribution to the state’s GVA also increased to 9.50%, reflecting expanding economic activities in the sector.

Public administration grew by 17.02%, with its value added reaching N588.61 billion, while professional, scientific and technical services expanded to N124.17 billion.

Services account for 53.6% of Katsina’s economy

The report showed that the services sector remained the largest component of Katsina’s economy in 2025, accounting for 53.60% of total GVA.

Agriculture contributed 23.88%, while industry accounted for the remaining 22.52%.

The report noted that sustaining the recorded economic expansion would require translating growth into higher productivity, increased investment, employment opportunities, improved household incomes and better living standards.

It stressed that ensuring residents benefit from the expansion would remain critical to achieving inclusive economic development.

Radda says government will sustain economic transformation

Reacting to the figures, Governor Dikko Radda described the state’s economic performance as heartwarming, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sustaining its economic transformation.

Radda said his government had prioritised agricultural development, support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), infrastructure expansion, human capital development and improved public-sector performance.

He described the latest GDP estimates as an important statistical benchmark for assessing the structure and performance of the state’s economy and guiding future development interventions.

The governor, however, stressed the need to consolidate the gains while addressing structural challenges affecting productivity, investment, employment generation and the competitiveness of local businesses.

Katsina’s push to diversify its economy

Katsina’s latest GDP performance comes amid efforts by the state government to expand agricultural production, attract private investment and strengthen its economic base through investments in farming, industrial development and revenue generation.

In September 2025, Nairametrics reported that 25 Chinese investors were exploring agricultural and renewable energy projects in Katsina, with proposed investments covering rice, maize, cassava, fisheries, livestock, solar power and agricultural processing.

The proposed projects were estimated at up to $720 million, reflecting growing interest in the state’s agricultural and industrial potential.

Beyond attracting private investment, the state has also pursued public-sector interventions to improve agricultural productivity.

In May 2025, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government approved a N25 billion intervention fund for the Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre to facilitate the purchase of 400 tractors aimed at improving farming activities.