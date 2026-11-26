Lagos State attracted over N1 trillion in investments in 2025 and is targeting more than $50 billion in trade and investment deals from the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) scheduled to hold in November 2027.

Lagos State attracted over N1 trillion in investments in 2025 and is targeting more than $50 billion in trade and investment deals from the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) scheduled to hold in November 2027.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, disclosed this while declaring open the 5-in-1 Nigeria-China Trade Fair 2026 on Tuesday, November 24, in Lagos.

She said the investments attracted by the state included significant commitments in technology, healthcare, logistics and port operations, while highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening Lagos’ position as Africa’s gateway for manufacturing and logistics.

Lagos targets $50 billion in trade deals

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the event, Ambrose-Medebem said the Fair featured five sectors: Textile, Automotive Parts and Equipment, Home Show and Gift, Hardware, Tools and Mechatronics, and PV Power and Energy Storage.

The exhibition was fully endorsed by NACCIMA and organised by MD Perspective Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian Special Partner, in collaboration with UAEC International Exhibition Company Limited of China.

“By integrating these sectors, we are creating a robust Ecosystem for Trade, Networking and Innovation,” the Commissioner said.

She urged Chinese exhibitors to look beyond selling finished products and consider investing in local manufacturing and joint ventures.

She called on local buyers and entrepreneurs to use the Fair to identify new suppliers, adopt new technologies and establish strategic alliances.

She stressed the importance of technology transfer, saying, “Technology transfer is how we build a truly sustainable Economy.”

She also highlighted infrastructure investments, including the Blue and Red rail lines, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Lekki Free Zone, as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s manufacturing and logistics capacity.

The Commissioner said these initiatives were aligned with Lagos State’s broader trade and investment agenda under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos trains 2,000 MSMEs for export

Ambrose-Medebem said Lagos had partnered with Afreximbank to train more than 2,000 Lagos-based micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in export readiness and market access.

She added that the state recently concluded the 40th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair, which attracted more than 50,000 participants, thousands of exhibitors and business delegations from over 20 countries.

She described the CANEX initiative, led by Afreximbank, as proof that African culture was “not just beautiful but highly bankable”.

She noted that the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment had moved beyond traditional regulation to become a proactive driver of economic growth.

She said the Ministry was supporting local businesses through initiatives aimed at empowering thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperative societies.

The Fair also had representation from NACCIMA, led by its National President, Engr. (Dr.) Jani Ibrahim, mni, OON, alongside MD Perspective Nigeria Limited and UAEC International Exhibition Company Limited, China, representing the Nigerian and international partners, respectively.

What you should know

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had Lagos targets $1 trillion economy by 2052 through manufacturing, exports, investments – Nairametrics, driven by increased manufacturing, value addition, exports and investment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 40th

Lagos International Trade Fair on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in Lagos.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said

Lagos was working to move beyond being a major centre for buying and selling to becoming a stronger hub for production and exports.

He said the state wanted more locally made products to compete in African and international markets, adding that the government was committed to creating an environment that supports businesses and industrial growth.

Sanwo-Olu said the government was pursuing this ambition through infrastructure development, access to affordable finance and policies designed to promote enterprise development.