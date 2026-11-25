The Federal Government has partnered with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and other stakeholders to modernise Nigeria’s trademark registry, tackle longstanding administrative challenges and strengthen the country’s intellectual property (IP) ecosystem.

The Federal Government has partnered with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and other stakeholders to modernise Nigeria’s trademark registry, tackle longstanding administrative challenges and strengthen the country’s intellectual property (IP) ecosystem.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, disclosed this on Wednesday at a two-day National Stakeholders Workshop on Trademark Office Modernisation and Reform in Abuja.

Oduwole, who was represented by Usman Ahmed, Director of the Ministry’s Exports Department, said the reform would improve trademark registration, strengthen business competitiveness and support Nigerian enterprises seeking access to international markets.

She said effective trademark protection was particularly important for businesses such as textile producers, cosmetic manufacturers and food processors, as it would help safeguard their brands, attract investment and support expansion into new markets.

Trademark reform to address outdated laws, registry backlogs

The minister said the reform builds on engagements following the June visit of WIPO Director-General, Daren Tang, to Nigeria, which facilitated discussions on intellectual property reforms and institutional development.

She noted that the Federal Executive Council approved Nigeria’s first comprehensive National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy in November 2025, providing a framework for consolidating trademark, patent and industrial design registries, automating operations and aligning the system with international standards.

Oduwole said the Trademark Act, which dates back to 1965, needed to be updated to reflect changes in digital commerce and the growing importance of brand protection.

“The Trademark Act dates back to 1965. We must address the realities of digital commerce, manual processes, backlogs and the security and accessibility of records,” she said.

She identified legislative and regulatory modernisation, institutional governance, funding and human capacity development, improved examination and opposition procedures, backlog management and digitalisation as key areas of the reform roadmap.

The minister added that an efficient trademark registry would make registration services more accessible to businesses across the country, while helping regulatory agencies, customs authorities and courts verify intellectual property rights.

She said the ministry would work with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant agencies, including the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Nigeria Customs Service, Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria, to implement the reforms.

WIPO calls for actionable reform roadmap

In his remarks, David Muls, Senior Director of the Madrid Registry at WIPO Headquarters in Geneva, said Nigeria’s growing economic capacity and business ambitions required an intellectual property system capable of supporting its development.

He said modernising the trademark registry would require a clear vision, patience and sustained commitment, noting that trust and effective communication among stakeholders would be essential to successful implementation.

Earlier, Oluwatobiloba Moody, Director of the WIPO Nigeria Office, said the organisation had commissioned a study on the modernisation and reform of Nigeria’s trademark office to identify institutional gaps and develop recommendations suited to the country’s needs.

Moody said the working document, prepared by consultants, would guide discussions on improving trademark administration and strengthening confidence among businesses and brand owners.

Nigeria’s trademark protection drive

The latest trademark registry reform comes amid broader efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection, improve the commercial value of Nigerian brands and address gaps in the country’s business environment.

In January 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government inaugurated committees to drive the implementation of Nigeria’s National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), following its approval by the Federal Executive Council in November 2025. The policy covers legal reforms, automation of intellectual property registration systems and stronger institutional capacity.

Beyond the policy framework, efforts to improve brand protection have also extended to Nigeria’s digital space.

In August 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) was considering a proposed Brand or Trademark Notification Service to help registered trademark owners identify similar or related brand names registered under Nigeria’s .ng internet domain.