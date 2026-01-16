The Federal Government has inaugurated committees to implement Nigeria’s National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), aimed at boosting innovation, trade competitiveness, and economic diversification.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee and Inter-Agency Coordination Group in Abuja on Friday.

The policy was formally inaugurated in December 2025 after receiving Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval and endorsement from key stakeholders.

What the Minister is saying

Speaking at the inauguration, Oduwole noted that the policy implementation phase would deliver “tangible benefits to innovators, businesses, farmers, researchers and creators across the country.”

She highlighted that Nigeria undertook a five-year inclusive audit of its intellectual property ecosystem, involving government, academia, industry, and the creative sector.

“The success of the policy now depends on effective institutional reforms and coordinated execution by public institutions,” she said.

Priority actions and reforms

The minister outlined priority actions, including:

Legal and regulatory reforms covering patents, trademarks, designs, plant varieties, and traditional knowledge protection.

Institutional modernisation through automation of IP registration systems and strengthening technical capacity across registries.

Commercialisation and technology transfer frameworks to support MSMEs and startups.

Sector-specific interventions targeting the creative economy, agriculture, and enforcement coordination nationwide.

She added: “Awareness creation, capacity building and sustainable financing are essential to ensure nationwide adoption and impact.”

Oversight and execution structures

Oduwole explained that the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee will provide policy oversight, strategic alignment, and resolution of cross-ministerial bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Agency Coordination Group will drive technical execution, monitor milestones, and integrate implementation into agency work plans.

She described the policy as “a national economic reform, aimed at transforming Nigerian ideas into enterprises and boosting competitiveness.”

Attorney-General emphasises legal framework

Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, said NIPPS provides a national framework to transform creativity, innovation, and indigenous knowledge into protected, commercially valuable assets capable of driving economic diversification and job creation.

He stressed that effective implementation requires reforms across laws, institutions, registration systems, commercialisation processes, enforcement mechanisms, and public awareness initiatives.

“Policy declarations alone are insufficient. Strong coordination and disciplined technical mechanisms are needed to translate commitments into concrete actions,” he said.

Fagbemi, represented by Solicitor-General, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, identified priority areas including reviewing IP laws, ratifying treaties, and establishing a Nigerian Intellectual Property Commission.

Stakeholder endorsements

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Nura Rimi described the inauguration as a key step in implementing NIPPS. He noted that global IP ecosystems are designed to support industrialisation, boost trade competitiveness, attract investment, and reward innovation.

He commended ministries and stakeholders for completing the policy and urged sustained collaboration to ensure effective implementation.

Director-General of the Nigeria Copyright Commission, Dr John Asein, pledged transparent delivery on behalf of the committees, thanking the Federal Government for the appointment.

What you should know