The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved three transformative policies that signal a new era of innovation, trade, and global competitiveness, in a decisive move to accelerate Nigeria’s transition into a digital and knowledge-based economy.

According to a statement from the State House, the policies, presented by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole, align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and are designed to diversify the nation’s economic base by unlocking opportunities in intellectual property, digital trade, and services exports.

“The policies are designed to strengthen Nigeria’s intellectual property ecosystem, unlock opportunities in digital trade, and expand the country’s footprint in the global services export market,” the State House said in a statement released Saturday.

Intellectual property reform: Turning ideas into capital

The first of the approved policies is the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS)—Nigeria’s inaugural unified framework for protecting and commercialising intellectual property rights. Developed with technical support from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and contributions from over 200 stakeholders, NIPPS aims to transform creativity into economic value.

“NIPPS positions Nigeria as a regional hub for intellectual property and innovation in West and Central Africa,” the presidency stated. “It connects innovators, creators, and investors to turn ideas into economic assets.”

This policy is expected to catalyze growth in Nigeria’s creative industries, foster innovation, and attract investment by providing a structured pathway for monetizing intellectual assets.

AfCFTA digital trade protocol: Nigeria takes the lead

The second policy ratified by the FEC is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol on digital trade. This ratification marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s role as a policy-shaping leader in Africa’s $3.4 trillion single market.

“It establishes continent-wide standards for e-commerce, data governance, cybersecurity, and consumer protection, providing a predictable environment for digital transactions,” the statement noted.

By endorsing the protocol, Nigeria is poised to lead the continent in digital commerce, paving the way for expanded opportunities in fintech, e-commerce, and creative technology enterprises.

Services export mechanism: Talent as a growth engine

The third policy centers on the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports, led by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP). This initiative is designed to enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness in professional services and digital outsourcing.

“It seeks to create one million new jobs and contribute $10 billion annually to GDP by 2030,” the presidency said. “This positions Nigeria as Africa’s hub for digital outsourcing and professional services.”

The mechanism will streamline efforts to export Nigerian talent and services, tapping into global demand for skilled professionals in technology, finance, healthcare, and other sectors.

A new chapter in economic transformation

Together, these three reforms represent a bold shift in Nigeria’s economic strategy—one that places ideas, data, and talent at the center of growth and industrialisation.

“The three reforms signal a bold new chapter in Nigeria’s economic transformation where ideas, data, and talent drive growth, industrialisation, and sustainable prosperity,” the State House concluded.

As Nigeria embraces this digital future, the country is not only adapting to global trends but actively shaping them—solidifying its role as a continental leader in innovation and trade.

What you should know

Earlier this year, Nairametrics had reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria would officially launch its long-awaited National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy in July 2025, a decisive move to protect the country’s growing pool of innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs while positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global digital content economy.

The policy aims to tackle rampant piracy and intellectual property theft, which have long plagued Nigeria’s creative, tech, and innovation ecosystems. By offering legal protection for original works and inventions, the strategy seeks to encourage innovation, mitigate financial risks, and unlock new revenue streams for Nigerian creators.

Dr. Oduwole had said at the time that “IP is a strategic enabler for trade, and as we mobilise our IP ecosystem, we are strengthening the backbone of licensing, royalties, franchising, and digital content export.”