The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Abubakar Bello, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to issue more non-interest banking licences to expand access to export financing and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Abubakar Bello, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to issue more non-interest banking licences to expand access to export financing and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Bello made the call on Thursday in Abuja at a stakeholder engagement forum themed “Leveraging the AfCFTA for Enhanced Nigerian Export Competitiveness and Economic Diversification.”

He said interest-based lending excludes many Nigerian entrepreneurs who do not borrow on interest, limiting their ability to participate in regional trade.

More non-banking licenses needed

He told CBN officials at the event that NEXIM was working with the Islamic Development Bank to establish a dedicated non-interest banking window.

“We are all aware that there is a large population of Nigerians that don’t borrow interest-based money,” Bello said.

“We need a non-interest bank licence, which I’m sure the Deputy Governor of the CBN will make available. We are looking at every facet of the population and business,” he said.

NEXIM targets SMEs through partnerships

Bello said government agencies needed to work together and pool resources to increase the participation of small businesses in the African market, which has a population of more than one billion.

He disclosed that NEXIM had partnered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to source N42 billion for businesses operating within the export value chain.

The bank is also working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to mobilise capital and support Nigerian exporters.

Bello described NEPC as “the other side of the export coin,” stressing the importance of coordination among institutions involved in export development.

“Since 1991, NEXIM has disbursed over N800 billion to more than 1,300 non-oil exporters, creating and sustaining roughly 110,000 industrial jobs,” he said.

Push for value-added exports

Bello welcomed Nigeria’s non-oil exports reaching a record $6.1 billion in 2025 and intra-African trade increasing by 21% to $9.02 billion.

However, he warned that crude oil continued to dominate Nigeria’s exports to the continent, while a significant amount of regional trade remained informal.

He called for a shift from exporting raw materials, including cocoa, cotton, hides and solid minerals, to processing them locally and exporting higher-value products.

The bank’s approach, he said, is captured in its “PAVE” philosophy: Produce, Add Value before Export.

Bello identified agro-processing, including cashew, sesame, shea, ginger and cassava, as well as manufacturing and services such as fintech, music and film, as areas that could help Nigeria become a major production hub for Africa.

Logistics and costs remain challenges

Bello cautioned that preferential tariffs under AfCFTA would not automatically make Nigerian products competitive, noting that the agreement also exposes the domestic market to foreign competitors.

He urged stakeholders to address high energy costs, port inefficiencies and regulatory bottlenecks that affect the price, quality and reliability of Nigerian exports.

To improve cargo movement across the region, he highlighted NEXIM’s Sealink project, which is aimed at developing inland waterways and coastal shipping networks for bulk cargo across West and Central Africa.

Bello said deeper regional trade had become a practical safeguard against global supply-chain disruptions and changing international tariffs, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

CBN calls for stronger export competitiveness

CBN Deputy Governor for Financial System Stability, Lamido Abubakar Yuguda, said Nigeria had made progress in strengthening its external position but still needed to broaden its production and export base.

“We must broaden the base of what Nigeria produces, add greater value domestically and sell more competitively to the world. An economy that depends excessively on a narrow range of export commodities remains vulnerable to external shocks,” Yuguda said.

He said AfCFTA offered Nigerian businesses access to a continental market of more than one billion people, but cautioned that access alone would not guarantee success.

“The real test is whether a Nigerian business can identify a buyer, produce to the required standards, finance the order, deliver on time, receive payment efficiently and secure the next order,” he said.

Yuguda said export competitiveness depended on product quality, pricing, reliable delivery and compliance with standards.

He added that Nigeria’s ambition should go beyond increasing export volumes to raising the value and sophistication of goods and services sold abroad.

“This requires us to process more of what we produce locally, expand manufactured and value-added exports, deepen competitive value chains in agriculture and solid minerals and position Nigerian services, technology and the creative economy to compete across Africa and beyond,” he said.

Afreximbank to help raise $1.5bn for Akwa Ibom LNG project

The development comes as Afreximbank said it will provide financial advisory services to help mobilise $1.5 billion for a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State.

The bank disclosed this in a statement published on its website on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The project is being developed by Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited and is planned to process 200 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day within the Liberty Free Trade Zone in Akwa Ibom.

Under the agreement, Afreximbank will advise on the project’s financing and support the development of a framework to mobilise the capital required for its development.

The proposed facility is expected to form part of efforts to expand gas processing capacity in the state.