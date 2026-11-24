Nigeria's banking sector continued to post strong mixed earnings performance in the first nine months of 2026, while some banks benefited from balance sheet expansion, improved non-interest income, and stronger asset growth, others recorded declines in earnings despite maintaining sizeable asset bases and market valuations.

Nigeria’s banking sector recorded mixed earnings performance in the first nine months of 2026, with some banking groups benefiting from balance sheet expansion, improved non-interest income and stronger lending income, while others reported declines in profitability despite maintaining sizeable asset bases and market valuations.

An analysis of the nine-month (9M) 2026 financial performance of listed Nigerian banking groups shows that First Holdco Plc emerged as the most profitable, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of N744.61 billion.

This was ahead of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and Zenith Bank, which recorded N707.41 billion and N675.48 billion, respectively.

The ranking, based on consolidated profit after tax for the nine months ended September 2026, also examines how efficiently the banking groups utilized their assets and shareholders’ funds to generate earnings, using return on average assets (ROAA) and return on average equity (ROAE).

Interestingly, while First Holdco led in absolute profitability, Stanbic IBTC Holdings emerged as the most profitable relative to its average assets and shareholders’ funds among the institutions ranked.

What the data is saying

The ten most profitable banking groups collectively generated approximately N4.52 trillion in profit after tax, compared with N4.21 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 7.23% increase.

However, earnings growth was not evenly distributed. Six of the ten institutions recorded year-on-year increases in profit after tax, while four reported declines.

First Holdco, Ecobank and Zenith Bank occupied the top three positions, collectively accounting for approximately N2.13 trillion, or 47.1%, of the combined profit after tax.

FCMB Group recorded the fastest year-on-year growth in profitability, with PAT increasing by 85.66%, followed by Wema Bank at 72.55%.

First Holdco recorded the largest absolute increase in profit, adding approximately N286.53 billion to its previous year’s earnings.

UBA recorded the largest percentage decline in profitability, with PAT falling by 25.29%.

Following the release of their nine-month financial statements, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FCMB Group entered the ranking in sixth and eighth positions, respectively.

Their inclusion pushed Jaiz Bank to 11th position, outside the top ten, despite the non-interest bank recording a marginal increase in profit after tax to N23.28 billion from N22.88 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Notably, Fidelity Bank was excluded from the ranking because its nine-month 2026 profitability figures were unavailable at the time of this analysis.

Top 10 most profitable banks in Nigeria (9M 2026)

Sterling Financial Holdings – N75.37 billion

Sterling Financial Holdings recorded N75.37 billion in profit after tax, representing a 20.98% increase from N62.30 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its gross earnings rose by 35.82% to N415.31 billion from N305.79 billion, while profit before tax increased to N97.28 billion.

Sterling’s PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio stood at 18.15%, while its PBT margin was 23.42%.

Its total assets amounted to N5.10 trillion, while shareholders’ funds increased to N595.16 billion from N428.70 billion at the end of December 2025.

The group’s annualised return on average assets stood at 2.23%, while its return on average equity was 19.63%.

Its performance was supported by stronger lending income, with Nairametrics reporting a 43.9% increase in net interest income to N205.90 billion. However, higher impairment charges and operating expenses absorbed part of the improvement.

Sterling’s market capitalization stood at N523.02 billion in October 2026.

Interestingly, Sterling recorded the strongest share price appreciation among the institutions assessed, with its stock rising from N7.05 in December 2025 to N76.35 in October 2026, representing an unadjusted price increase of 982.98%.

This substantial increase indicates strong market momentum, although it should not be interpreted as equivalent to earnings growth or a direct measure of the group’s underlying profitability.

Wema Bank – N219.84 billion

Wema Bank was one of the strongest performers in terms of earnings growth, recording N219.84 billion in profit after tax, representing a 72.55% increase from N127.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its gross earnings rose by 45.59% to N603.47 billion from N414.51 billion, while profit before tax increased to N258.64 billion.

The bank’s earnings growth was supported by stronger income from lending activities. Nairametrics reported a 38.3% increase in net interest income, reflecting improved earnings from its interest-earning assets.

Wema Bank’s PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio stood at approximately 36.43%, while its PBT margin was 42.86%.

Its total assets amounted to N7.43 trillion, compared with N5.07 trillion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N790.13 billion from N620.47 billion.

Despite the substantial expansion in its balance sheet, Wema recorded an annualised return on average assets of 2.72% and a return on average equity of 24.08%.

Its market capitalization stood at N1.28 trillion, while its share price increased from N20.40 in December 2025 to N32 in October 2026, representing a 56.86% appreciation.

Although Wema ranked ninth in absolute profit, its earnings growth and returns on shareholders’ funds placed it among the stronger performers in the ranking.

FCMB Group – N232.91 billion

FCMB Group emerged as the fastest-growing banking group by profitability in the ranking, recording a profit after tax of N232.91 billion, representing an 85.66% increase from N125.45 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its gross earnings increased by 20.98% to N1.002 trillion from N828.13 billion, while profit before tax more than doubled to N272.77 billion from N134.50 billion.

The group’s earnings growth was largely supported by stronger net interest income, which increased by approximately 52.26% to N534.18 billion from N350.83 billion.

This was driven by an increase in interest income alongside a reduction in interest expenses.

Although impairment charges increased to N76.81 billion from N57.12 billion, stronger operating income supported the substantial improvement in profitability.

FCMB recorded a PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio of 23.25%, while its PBT margin stood at 27.23%.

Its total assets increased to N8.37 trillion from N7.63 trillion at the end of December 2025, while equity attributable to owners increased to N1.23 trillion from N835.43 billion.

Notably, FCMB recorded an annualised return on average assets of 3.78% and a return on average equity of 29.25%, ranking third and second, respectively, among the ten banking groups.

However, its strong financial performance had yet to translate into positive share price performance over the period assessed.

Its share price declined from N12.05 in December 2025 to N11.20 in October 2026, representing a 7.05% decline, while its market capitalization stood at N738.69 billion.

The divergence between FCMB’s earnings growth and share price performance is particularly noteworthy, although the group’s expanded share capital and its implications for earnings per share should also be considered when assessing its valuation.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings – N370.36 billion

Stanbic IBTC Holdings recorded N370.36 billion in profit after tax, representing a 33.36% increase from N277.71 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The group’s performance was supported by a 23.19% increase in gross earnings to N758.37 billion from N615.60 billion.

Its profit before tax stood at N531.88 billion, translating to a PBT-to-gross-earnings ratio of approximately 70.13%, the highest among the ten institutions.

Its PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio of 48.84% was also the highest in the ranking, indicating a strong conversion of gross earnings into bottom-line profit.

Stanbic IBTC’s total assets stood at N9.60 trillion, while shareholders’ funds increased to N1.42 trillion from N1.11 trillion at the end of December 2025.

Interestingly, despite ranking seventh in absolute profitability, Stanbic IBTC recorded the highest annualised return on average assets and return on average equity, at 5.36% and 38.56%, respectively.

This highlights the group’s efficiency in generating earnings relative to its balance sheet and shareholders’ capital.

Its performance benefited from stronger trading and fee-based income. Nairametrics reported that trading revenue increased significantly to N210.13 billion from N23.86 billion, while net fee and commission revenue rose to N218.30 billion, thereby offsetting a decline in net interest income.

The group’s market capitalization stood at N2.58 trillion, while its share price appreciated from N100 in December 2025 to N162 in October 2026, representing a 62% increase.

United Bank for Africa – N401.60 billion

United Bank for Africa (UBA) ranked sixth, recording a profit after tax of N401.60 billion, representing a 25.29% decline from N537.53 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Despite the decline in profitability, the bank’s gross earnings increased by 2.83% to N2.54 trillion from N2.47 trillion, while profit before tax declined by 13.07% to N502.98 billion from N578.60 billion.

UBA recorded improvements across its major income lines, with net interest income increasing by 2.70% to N1.19 trillion, while non-interest income rose by 48.76% to N477.25 billion.

However, a substantial increase in credit impairment charges weighed heavily on profitability.

Impairment charges on loans increased to N255.09 billion from N46.11 billion, while impairment charges on other financial assets increased to N17.02 billion from N10.78 billion.

Consequently, combined impairment charges reached N272.12 billion, compared with N56.89 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The bank’s PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio stood at 15.82%, while its PBT margin was 19.81%.

Its total assets increased to N34.96 trillion from N33.17 trillion at the end of December 2025, making it the third-largest banking group by assets among the institutions ranked, behind Access Holdings and Ecobank.

Equity attributable to shareholders stood at N4.27 trillion, compared with N4.12 trillion in December 2025.

UBA recorded an annualised return on average assets of 1.48% and a return on average equity of 12.03%, with the latter representing the lowest among the ten banking groups.

Its market capitalization stood at N1.86 trillion, while its share price increased marginally from N41.65 in December 2025 to N42 in October 2026, representing a 0.84% appreciation.

UBA’s performance highlights how rising credit costs can undermine profitability despite improvements in core banking income and balance sheet expansion.

Access Holdings – N474.17 billion

Access Holdings recorded N474.17 billion in profit after tax, ranking fifth among the institutions assessed. This represented a 5.95% increase from N447.55 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The group’s gross earnings stood at N3.88 trillion, the highest among the ten institutions, although this was slightly below the N3.90 trillion reported a year earlier.

Its profit before tax was N667.36 billion, reflecting the substantial revenue-generating capacity of the group.

However, its PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio of 12.22% was the lowest in the ranking, suggesting that a relatively smaller proportion of its gross earnings translated into bottom-line profit.

Its total assets reached N52.60 trillion, the highest among all institutions in the ranking, while shareholders’ funds increased marginally to N4.07 trillion from N4.03 trillion at the end of December 2025.

Despite its leading asset base, Access Holdings recorded an annualised return on average assets of 1.10%, the lowest in the ranking, while its return on average equity stood at 14.14%.

The figures highlight the difference between balance sheet size and profitability relative to the resources deployed.

The group’s earnings performance was supported by improvements in credit costs. According to Nairametrics, Access Holdings recorded a 73.5% reduction in impairment charges to N92.91 billion, while net interest income increased by 2.7% to N1.29 trillion.

Despite leading in gross earnings and total assets, Access Holdings’ market capitalization stood at N1.56 trillion as of October 2026.

Its share price increased from N21 in December 2025 to N28.60 in October 2026, representing a 36.19% appreciation.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company – N614.57 billion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) ranked fourth, recording N614.57 billion in profit after tax, down 12.16% from N699.64 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its gross earnings increased to approximately N1.66 trillion from N1.60 trillion, suggesting that revenue expansion did not translate into stronger bottom-line profitability.

Profit before tax stood at N879.90 billion, while its PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio was 37.02%.

Notably, GTCO’s PBT represented approximately 53.01% of gross earnings, the second-highest proportion among the ten institutions, behind Stanbic IBTC.

Its total assets amounted to N18.37 trillion, while shareholders’ funds increased to N3.45 trillion from N3.38 trillion at the end of December 2025.

Despite the decline in absolute profitability, GTCO recorded an annualised return on average assets of 4.47%, the second-highest among the ten institutions, while its return on average equity stood at 23.66%.

This indicates that the group remained relatively efficient in generating earnings from its asset base despite the year-on-year moderation in profitability.

Its market capitalization stood at N4.39 trillion, making it the third-largest institution by market value in the ranking.

Its share price appreciated from N90.70 in December 2025 to N120 in October 2026, representing a 32.30% gain.

Although GTCO recorded a decline in profitability, its market performance and relatively strong returns on assets remained positive indicators.

Zenith Bank – N675.48 billion

Zenith Bank ranked third with N675.48 billion in profit after tax for the nine months ended September 2026.

Although it remained among the three most profitable institutions, its earnings declined by 11.61% from N764.20 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The decline was accompanied by a more pronounced contraction in gross earnings, which fell by approximately 18.89% to N2.49 trillion from N3.07 trillion.

Its profit before tax stood at N928.45 billion, indicating that the bank maintained substantial pre-tax earnings despite the decline in its revenue base.

Zenith Bank’s PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio stood at 27.13%, while its PBT margin was 37.29%.

Its total assets increased to N34.39 trillion from N31.46 trillion at the end of December 2025, while equity attributable to shareholders increased to N5.07 trillion from N4.92 trillion.

The bank maintained the largest shareholders’ funds among the ten institutions.

However, its annualised return on average equity stood at 18%, while its return on average assets was 2.73%.

Notably, Nairametrics Research reported that Zenith recorded the largest reduction in impairment charges among the eight banking groups previously analyzed, with charges declining by approximately N552 billion.

However, the reduction in credit-loss provisions was not sufficient to prevent the bank’s PAT from declining, illustrating the influence of other revenue and cost pressures on its overall earnings.

Its market capitalization reached N4.89 trillion, while its shares appreciated from N61.80 in December 2025 to N119 in October 2026, representing a 92.56% gain.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated – N707.41 billion

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) ranked second with a profit after tax of N707.41 billion, marginally below the N711.92 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 0.63% decline.

Despite the slight contraction in its bottom-line earnings, Ecobank maintained a strong revenue-generating position, recording the second-highest gross earnings among the institutions ranked at N2.76 trillion, behind Access Holdings.

This represented an approximate 1.43% decline from N2.80 trillion in the previous year.

Its profit before tax stood at N1.01 trillion, making it the only institution in the ranking to cross the N1 trillion threshold in pre-tax earnings.

Ecobank’s total assets stood at N47.92 trillion, the second largest among the institutions assessed, behind Access Holdings.

Its equity attributable to shareholders stood at N2.73 trillion, compared with N2.86 trillion at the end of December 2025.

While the group recorded consolidated PAT of N707.41 billion, profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company stood at N499.27 billion, highlighting the significant contribution of non-controlling interests to consolidated earnings.

Based on profit attributable to shareholders, Ecobank recorded an annualised return on average equity of 23.85% and a return on average assets of 1.36%.

Its market capitalization was N1.29 trillion as of October 2026, while its share price increased from N41.90 in December 2025 to N71 in October 2026, translating to a 69.45% appreciation.

Ecobank’s sizeable asset base and pan-African footprint continue to provide a broad earnings platform despite the moderation in consolidated bottom-line growth.

First Holdco – N744.61 billion

First Holdco emerged as the most profitable banking group in the ranking for the first nine months of 2026, recording a profit after tax of N744.61 billion, representing a 62.55% increase from N458.08 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025.

The banking group’s performance was supported by a pre-tax profit of N911.20 billion, while gross earnings increased to approximately N2.50 trillion from N2.38 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Its PAT-to-gross-earnings ratio stood at 29.78%, while its PBT margin was 36.45%.

The group’s total assets increased to N32.20 trillion from N27.25 trillion at the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ funds increased to N3.79 trillion from N3.24 trillion.

First Holdco also recorded relatively strong returns on shareholders’ funds, with an annualised return on average equity of 27.97%, the third-highest among the ten institutions, while its return on average assets stood at 3.31%.

An analysis of its nine-month financial performance by Nairametrics Research identified trading and fair-value income, alongside higher fees and other operating income, as important contributors to First Holdco’s performance.

Its trading and fair-value income increased by approximately N190 billion, helping to offset a decline in net interest income.

The group’s market capitalization reached N5.42 trillion in October 2026, the highest among the ten banking groups.

Its share price also appreciated from N47.90 in December 2025 to N119.15 in October 2026, representing a 148.75% gain, one of the strongest performances among tier-one banking stocks.

First Holdco’s performance highlights its significant improvement in absolute profitability, returns on shareholders’ funds and market valuation.

More insights

While absolute profitability provides insight into the earnings capacity of a banking group, return on average equity and return on average assets provide additional insight into how efficiently banks utilize their financial resources to generate earnings.

Interestingly, the ranking changes considerably when profitability is measured relative to shareholders’ funds and total assets.

Stanbic IBTC, which ranked seventh in absolute profitability, emerged as the most efficient in generating returns on both average equity and average assets.

Its annualised ROAE of 38.56% was significantly ahead of FCMB Group’s 29.25% and First Holdco’s 27.97%.

In terms of return on average assets, Stanbic IBTC also led with 5.36%, followed by GTCO at 4.47% and FCMB Group at 3.78%.