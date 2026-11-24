During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, Nigeria’s major financial holding companies and commercial banking institutions demonstrated significant revenue generation from operations outside their domestic market.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, Nigeria’s major financial holding companies and commercial banking institutions demonstrated significant revenue generation from operations outside their domestic market.

Fueled by strategic pan-African expansion, acquisitions in the United Kingdom, and high interest yield environments across regional markets, international subsidiaries have become indispensable growth engines for Nigeria’s tier-one lenders.

Among the major Nigerian-listed banking groups with banking operations outside Nigeria are Access Holdings, First HoldCo, GTCO, Zenith Bank, UBA, FCMB Group and Fidelity Bank.

Out of these seven financial institutions, only Fidelity Bank has yet to release its 9M financial statement at the time of this report. Of the other six, UBA and FCMB did not include a separate geographical segment breakdown for 9M 2026 revenue.

Based on official interim financial statements published for the third quarter of 2026, Access Holdings Plc established a dominant lead as the highest-earning Nigerian banking group outside Nigeria, generating N1.223 trillion in foreign gross revenue.

First HoldCo Plc ranked second with N653.52 billion in revenue from outside Nigeria, followed closely by Zenith Bank Plc, which posted N536.26 billion in foreign segment revenue.

Meanwhile, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) reported N389.55 billion in interest income earned outside Nigeria and a combined foreign subsidiary operating income of N419.52 billion, led by its Ghanaian flagship.

Below are the banks that earned the most outside Nigeria in 9M 2026:

4. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO): High Interest Yields & Subsidiary Income

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) did not report a consolidated single-line gross revenue figure by geography in its interim financial disclosure but provides comprehensive segment reporting for interest income and detailed subsidiary financial statements.

GTCO generated N389.55 billion in interest income from outside Nigeria for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. This accounted for 30.15% of the group’s total interest income of N1.29 trillion. Domestic interest income stood at N902.33 billion. In 9M 2025, interest income earned outside Nigeria was N464.09 billion.

As regards interest expense paid outside Nigeria, GTCO paid N85.38 billion in foreign interest expenses, yielding a net foreign interest income of N304.18 billion.

GTCO’s eight banking subsidiaries outside Nigeria posted a combined Operating Income of N419.52 billion and a pre-tax profit of N278.43 billion.

GT Bank Ghana remains GTCO’s most lucrative international operation, contributing 80.9% of total foreign subsidiary operating income and 62.4% of foreign pre-tax profit.

3. Zenith Bank Plc: Foreign Revenue Tops N536 Billion Across Africa and Europe

Zenith Bank Plc ranked third among reporting banks, recording N536.26 billion in gross revenue derived from external customers outside Nigeria for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026.

Zenith Bank organizes its non-Nigerian operations into two geographical segments:

Rest of Africa: Generated N360.104 billion in external revenue, with operating expenses of N92.66 billion and a credit impairment reversal of N3.755 billion. The segment delivered a Profit Before Tax of N195.36 billion and Profit After Tax of N158.9 billion.

Europe (United Kingdom): Zenith Bank (UK) Limited generated N176.16 billion in external revenue, incurring N62.87 billion in interest expenses and N53.88 billion in operating expenses. Europe operations delivered a Profit Before Tax of N55.53 billion and Profit After Tax of N42.34 billion.

Combined, foreign operations generated N250.89 billion in Profit Before Tax, representing 27.01% of Zenith Bank’s total consolidated pre-tax profit of N928.797 billion. Total segment identifiable assets outside Nigeria reached N8.60 trillion, split between Rest of Africa (N4.34 trillion) and Europe (N4.26 trillion).

In the comparative nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, Zenith Bank earned N542.61 billion outside Nigeria (N344.39 billion from Rest of Africa and N198.22 billion from Europe.

2. First HoldCo Plc: International Revenue Reaches N653.5 billion

First HoldCo Plc (parent entity of First Bank of Nigeria Limited) secured the second position among reporting lenders, delivering N653.52 billion) in revenue from external customers outside Nigeria for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

FirstHoldCo’s foreign subsidiaries contributed 22.78% to the group’s total revenue of N2.87 trillion. Domestic operations in Nigeria accounted for N2.22 trillion (77.22%).

On a Year-on-Year basis, revenue outside Nigeria expanded by 22.42% compared to the N533.82 billion recorded in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Non-current assets located outside Nigeria stood at N86.95 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to N108.23 billion as of December 31, 2025.

1. Access Holdings Plc: Pan-African & UK Expansion drives N1.22 trillion top line

Access Holdings Plc reinforced its position as Africa’s premier international trade bank, recording N1.22 trillion in gross revenue from external customers outside Nigeria during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Foreign operations contributed 29.47% of the group’s total continuing external revenue of N4.15 billion.

Access Holdings divides its international operations into two key reporting segments:

Rest of Africa: Generated N760.89 billion in revenue from external customers, supported by an interest income of N420.92 billion and a pre-tax profit of N218.89 billion.

Major African subsidiaries include Access Bank Ghana (operating income N147.78 billion; PBT N68.91 billion), Access Bank Zambia (operating income N169.87 billion; PBT N83.96 billion), Access Bank DRC (operating income N59.03 billion), Access Bank Rwanda (operating income N17.34 billion), Access Bank Botswana (operating income N59.29 billion), Access Bank Cameroon (operating income N70.03 billion), Access Bank Angola (operating income N34.86billion).

International Operations (United Kingdom & Beyond): Generated N461.9 billion in revenue from external customers, backed by N426.7 billion in interest income and posting a pre-tax profit of N244.7 billion.

Growth in the international segment was bolstered by The Access Bank UK Limited’s acquisition of Zempler Bank Limited on February 27, 2026, a UK-based digital bank servicing microbusinesses and SMEs.

Access Bank UK contributed N603.5 billion in operating income and N364.12 billion in profit before tax during the nine-month period, reflecting the impact of bargain purchase adjustments and digital banking scaling in Europe.

Outside Nigeria operations generated a combined Profit Before Tax of N463.6 billion (N218.90 billion from Rest of Africa and N244.72 billion from International Operations), representing 69.47% of Access Holdings’ total group pre-tax profit of N667.36 billion.

In the comparative nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, Access Holdings generated N1.5 trillion outside Nigeria (N1.1 trillion in Rest of Africa and N395.09 billion in International Operations), reflecting ongoing balance sheet realignment and foreign currency translation dynamics.