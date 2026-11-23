Abbey Bank Plc, formerly Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, has unveiled a new brand identity featuring a redesigned logo, a vibrant colour palette and a modernised visual language as it repositions for regional commercial banking.

Abbey Bank Plc, formerly Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, has unveiled a new brand identity featuring a redesigned logo, a vibrant colour palette and a modernised visual language as it repositions for regional commercial banking.

The bank disclosed that the new identity, anchored on the concept “A Changes Everything,” will be reflected across its physical and digital touchpoints, encouraging customers to Aspire, Achieve, Advance and Accelerate.

The rebranding follows the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approval in June 2026 for Abbey to convert from a mortgage bank into a commercial bank.

Abbey Rebrand signals commercial expansion:

Abbey Bank said its new brand identity reflects its evolution from a mortgage-focused institution into a broader financial services provider.

Founded in 1991, the bank built its reputation in housing finance, a heritage it intends to retain as it prepares for regional commercial banking operations.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mobolaji Adewumi said the new identity reflects the bank’s values and ambitions.

“Our new brand identity is a reflection of who we are, what we stand for and where we aspire to be.”

“While our heritage, values and commitment to our customers remain firmly rooted, this new expression represents our ambition to evolve, embrace possibilities and continually raise the standard of value we deliver.”

“It is more than a new look; it is a renewed expression of our promise to our customers, employees, partners and stakeholders.”

The bank said the refreshed identity would be introduced across its physical locations and digital platforms.

The rebrand also comes as Abbey prepares to expand beyond its traditional mortgage banking operations following regulatory approval for its conversion.

Adewumi maintained that the new identity represents the bank’s commitment to evolving its services while preserving the values on which it built its business.

Abbey raises N64.5 billion capital:

Abbey Bank’s rebranding follows a capital raise and improvements in key financial indicators ahead of its commercial banking transition.

The bank raised N64.5 billion through a private placement of 26.56 billion shares at N2.43 each, exceeding its initial N40 billion target, according to Adewumi.

Abbey’s issued shares increased from 10.154 billion to 36.716 billion by September 2026.

Agusto & Co. affirmed the bank’s A3 short-term rating and BBB- rating with a Stable Outlook.

Liquid assets stood at N148 billion as of December 2025, representing approximately 89% of total assets of N166 billion.

Abbey recorded N3.12 billion in pre-tax profit for 2025, while first-quarter 2026 pre-tax profit increased by 108.79% to N750.28 million.

The bank’s liquid assets-to-deposits ratio stood at 185.3%, compared with the regulatory minimum of 20%.

Asset quality also improved, with Agusto & Co. reporting a non-performing loan ratio of 4.1% in June 2026, down from 7.2% at the end of 2025 and 7.7% in 2024.

Adewumi described the rating affirmation as an endorsement of the bank’s resilience and strategy.

He said management remained focused on building a stronger, more diversified and customer-centric bank while maintaining sound financial discipline.

The capital raise also brought in new substantial shareholders, including CardinalStone Asset Management, VFD Group, Archetype Energy Services and Jotani Investments.

Each crossed the 5% ownership threshold, increasing the number of substantial shareholders from two to six.

Abbey targets regional banking launch:

Abbey Bank plans to commence regional commercial banking operations soon, covering the South-West, South-South, North-West, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The bank expects the transition to expand its revenue sources through construction lending, fixed-income trading, foreign currency transactions, and trade finance.

Abbey plans to adopt a digital-first operating model supported by an enhanced core banking platform.

Its expanded operations will be supported by eight physical locations alongside digital banking channels.

The wider licence will allow the bank to finance additional parts of the housing value chain, including developers and building material suppliers.

Access to retail deposits is expected to help address the high cost of funds associated with its previous mortgage banking operations.

Adewumi said the broader licence would create opportunities to serve customers whose financing needs had previously fallen outside the scope of Abbey’s mortgage banking operations.

John Okonkwo, Executive Director, Finance, Risk and Operations, said improved risk management had been central to maintaining the quality of the bank’s loan portfolio.

He also disclosed that Abbey had introduced an investor relations framework to provide minority shareholders with access to information and channels for raising concerns.

The bank’s immediate priorities include commencing regional commercial banking operations and deploying its additional capital into lending and new revenue-generating activities.

The effectiveness of that deployment will be an important measure of Abbey’s transition from mortgage banking to a broader commercial banking business.