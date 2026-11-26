Nigerian banks set aside far less money for bad loans in the first nine months of 2026, giving their profits a major lift. However, a closer look at their financial statements shows that the stock of troubled loans is still rising at some of the country’s biggest lenders. An analysis by Nairametrics of 11 listed […]

Nigerian banks set aside far less money for bad loans in the first nine months of 2026, giving their profits a major lift.

However, a closer look at their financial statements shows that the stock of troubled loans is still rising at some of the country’s biggest lenders.

An analysis by Nairametrics of 11 listed banking groups shows that combined impairment charges fell by 33% to N1.33 trillion in 9M 2026, from about N2 trillion in the same period of 2025.

Key highlights

Combined impairment charges fell 33% to N1.33 trillion.

Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, and First HoldCo accounted for most of the N891 billion reduction.

Zenith wrote off N222.5 billion of loans, yet its credit-impaired (Stage 3) loans rose 42% to N600.6 billion.

Impairment charges rose at UBA, FCMB, Sterling, and Wema Bank.

Several banks are carrying large regulatory risk reserves, a sign the CBN’s view of their loan books is stricter than their accounts.

Coming off a heavy 2025

The sharp drop is largely a reflection of how bad last year was. In 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria withdrew the regulatory forbearance that had allowed banks to restructure troubled loans without classifying them as non-performing.

Banks were forced to reclassify those exposures, book fresh provisions and write off loans.

“We took a huge one-time hit of N748bn to admit old bad loans,” First HoldCo chairman Femi Otedola said in February.

With much of that clean-up done, charges fell sharply this year:

Zenith Bank’s impairment charge fell 70.5% to N230.8 billion.

Access Holdings recorded a 73.5% drop to N92.9 billion.

First HoldCo’s charge declined 28.3% to N207.1 billion.

Zenith’s Group Managing Director, Adaora Umeoji, said lower funding and credit costs “contributed to profitability and improved earnings quality.”

Stanbic IBTC’s CEO, Chuma Nwokocha, said “credit performance remained resilient.”

What the Stage 3 numbers show

A lower impairment charge does not automatically mean a cleaner loan book. Stage 3 loans, the accounting category for loans that are already credit-impaired, tell a more mixed story.

At Zenith, Stage 3 loans rose to 4.9% of gross loans in September from 3.8% in December, even after the bank wrote off N222.5 billion. Oil and gas accounted for about 28% of its loan book as of June.

On the positive side, the bank has provisioned about 75% of the impaired loans it recognizes, and its capital adequacy ratio of 24.5% is well above the 16% minimum.

Access Holdings’ Stage 3 loans rose 26.5% in the first half to N526.8 billion, while coverage of those loans fell.

The group did not disclose staging figures in its September accounts.

UBA moved in the opposite direction from the rest of the Tier-1 pack, with its net loan impairment charge jumping to N255.1 billion from N46.1 billion.

In April, CEO Oliver Alawuba described the bank’s N331 billion 2025 provision as “a one-off thing.”

Nine months into 2026, its gross charge on customer loans has already reached N321.7 billion.

Write-offs doing the heavy lifting

Where bad-loan ratios improved, write-offs often did most of the work.

Ecobank Transnational reduced its NPL ratio to 7.5% from 9.4% in December, but said the decline was “driven mainly by the $200 million write-off of loans in the Resolution Vehicle.”

Its Nigerian subsidiary remains under pressure, with 44.8% of its loans non-performing.

First HoldCo said its NPL ratio “improved to 10.4% from 13.9% at H1 2026.” However, the ratio was 8.5% a year earlier.

Among mid-tier lenders, FCMB’s NPL ratio rose to 6.4% from 4.7% in June, which the bank attributed to a smaller loan book and new Stage 3 classifications.

Sterling’s impairment charge rose almost fivefold to N40.3 billion as it grew loans by 28.8%.

The regulator’s tougher view

Another indication of the lingering credit-risk concerns is the size of banks’ regulatory risk reserves

Nigerian banks keep two measures of loan losses: one under IFRS accounting rules and another under the CBN’s prudential guidelines.

Where the CBN’s figure is higher, banks set aside the difference in a regulatory risk reserve that cannot be paid out as dividends.

At Access Holdings, that reserve nearly doubled to N249.7 billion in nine months. UBA’s stands at N232.9 billion, while First HoldCo’s is N850.4 billion.

If auditors push the accounting figures closer to the regulator’s at year-end, the difference could hit profits.

That was the pattern in Q4 2025, when Ecobank’s NPL ratio jumped from 5.3% to 9.4% in a single quarter.

What this means for shareholders

The outlook is not all negative. The CBN cut the Monetary Policy Rate to 23% in September, easing borrowers’ repayment burden, and its Q3 credit conditions survey showed lower default rates.

Fitch Ratings expects the industry’s impaired loan ratio to fall to about 5% by end-2026. This aligns with an earlier projection by Agusto & Co., reported by Nairametrics that impaired loan ratios would decline as banks resolve legacy non-performing loans.

Still, banking stocks have come under pressure, with the NGX Banking Index falling 10.42% in October. Bad loans directly affect dividends, as CBN rules restrict payouts when NPL ratios rise above set thresholds.

After three years of heavy provisions, banks are finally getting some earnings relief. The real test is whether they can keep credit costs low once the benefit of the 2025 clean-up fades.