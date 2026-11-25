Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of Ecobank Group, has announced the departure of three members of its Board of Directors, including two who retired after completing their terms and one who resigned.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of Ecobank Group, has announced the departure of three members of its Board of Directors, including two who retired after completing their terms and one who resigned.

The company disclosed the board changes in a statement dated November 24, 2026, and signed by its Company Secretary, Madibinet Cisse.

The statement did not specify the effective dates of the departures or announce replacements for the outgoing directors.

Two directors retire, one resigns

The departing directors are David O’Sullivan, Zanele Monnakgotla and Esther Chibesa.

O’Sullivan, a Non-Executive Director nominated by Qatar National Bank, and Monnakgotla, a Non-Executive Director nominated by the Public Investment Corporation, retired from the board following the expiration of their respective terms.

Chibesa, who served as an Independent Director, resigned to pursue other interests.

The company said the board, management and staff appreciated the contributions of the departing directors to the Ecobank Group.

“The Board, Management and staff of ETI thank the departing Directors for their valuable contributions to the Ecobank Group and for their continued willingness to support the Group whenever called upon,” the statement said.

Ecobank reports N1.01tn nine-month profit

The board changes come after Ecobank reported a profit before tax of N1.01 trillion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, representing a 0.41% decline from N1.015 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The group’s unaudited financial statements, filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on October 27, showed that revenue declined by 0.61% to N2.69 trillion from N2.71 trillion in the previous year.

Despite the decline in revenue and pre-tax profit in naira terms, profit after tax rose by 0.71% to N707.40 billion, while basic earnings per share increased by 2.21% to approximately N20.30 from N19.86.

In its reporting currency, the US dollar, the group recorded stronger growth, with revenue increasing by 12% to $1.96 billion and profit before tax rising by 12% to $736.94 million.

The results reflect a mixed performance in naira terms, with modest declines in revenue and pre-tax profit alongside an increase in profit after tax.