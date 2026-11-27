President Bola Tinubu has approved an economic free trade zone licence for the Anambra Aerotropolis Mixed Industrial City, allowing eligible businesses within the proposed development to access tax concessions and other incentives.

President Bola Tinubu has approved an economic free trade zone licence for the Anambra Aerotropolis Mixed Industrial City, allowing eligible businesses within the proposed development to access tax concessions and other incentives.

The approval was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President.

The licence is intended to provide businesses operating within the proposed industrial city with incentives available to designated free trade zones.

Tinubu approves Anambra free trade zone licence

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the approval during a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, town union leaders, women and youth leaders in Isuofia, Anambra State.

According to the statement, the licence will provide eligible businesses operating within the Anambra Aerotropolis Mixed Industrial City with tax concessions and other duty-free incentives.

“According to the VP, President Tinubu has approved an economic free trade zone license for the Anambra Aerotropolis Mixed Industrial City, which will further strengthen the state’s investment prospects.”

“He explained that the license would provide eligible businesses operating within the development with tax concessions and other duty-free incentives, helping to attract investment and support industrial growth,” the statement read in part.

The statement did not provide details of the project’s implementation timeline, the infrastructure to be developed or the specific businesses expected to operate within the zone.

Shettima commissions Anambra flyover complex

Separately, Shettima commissioned the Ekwulobia Flyover Complex, Tower of Light, Shopping Mall and other structures executed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration. The event took place on Thursday in Ekwulobia, Anambra State.

Soludo disclosed that more than 100 roads, an innovation district and urban renewal projects across Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha, Okpoko and other communities were ready for commissioning.

The Ekwulobia flyover was constructed at a junction where two major federal highways, a market and an interstate motor park converge. The project also involved relocating the market and taxi loading bay from the intersection, alongside erosion control works.

How Nigeria’s free trade zones perform

Nigeria’s free trade zones are designed to attract investment, encourage manufacturing and expand non-oil exports through incentives such as tax concessions and customs duty waivers. Their contribution depends partly on the ability to attract businesses and operate within a consistent regulatory framework.

Nairametrics reported in February 2026 that Nigeria’s Special Economic Zones generated $500 million in export earnings and more than 20,000 direct jobs in 2025. Economists cited in the report called for policy stability and regulatory consistency to sustain the gains and strengthen investor confidence.

In September 2026, Nairametrics also reported that the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) had tightened import checks across free trade zones to address illegal importation and other regulatory breaches.

The Anambra Aerotropolis licence adds another proposed development to Nigeria’s economic zone framework. Its eventual contribution will depend on the project’s implementation, the infrastructure provided and the businesses it attracts.