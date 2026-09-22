NEPZA tightens import checks, targets illegal imports in Free Trade Zones

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has ordered stricter checks on imports into Free Trade Zones to curb illegal importation and other regulatory breaches.

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has ordered stricter checks on imports into Free Trade Zones to curb illegal importation and other regulatory breaches.

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi, announced the enforcement measures in a statement issued by the Authority’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Martins Odeh, on Tuesday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The renewed enforcement is aimed at addressing allegations of illegal container imports into controlled spaces and ensuring compliance with import and export procedures within Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones.

NEPZA tightens import checks

Ogunyemi said strict compliance with regulations guiding transactions within the secured marketplace was mandatory for all Free Trade Zone operators.

He described operating licences as legal instruments of obligation and a foundation for maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace.

“Effective immediately, the Authority is tightening its enforcement posture against the allegations of illegal importation of containers into our controlled spaces,” he said.

“Operators who circumvent lawful import and export procedures, mis-declare goods, or attempt to move containers through unauthorised channels would be in no doubt that such conduct shall be identified,” he added.

The measures would include intensified inspections, closer scrutiny of documentation and coordinated action with partner enforcement agencies.

NEPZA would apply penalties provided under the law against operators found violating established procedures.

Ogunyemi warned operators against circumventing lawful import and export procedures, mis-declaring goods or moving containers through unauthorised channels.

He said the measures were intended to protect NEPZA’s systems and ensure a level playing field for businesses.

He added that illegal importation undermined lawful commerce, exposed communities to unregulated goods and eroded public confidence.

NEPZA protects compliant operators

The NEPZA managing director said the majority of operators conducted their businesses honestly, met their obligations and contributed to a well-regulated trade environment.

He maintained that the actions of a small minority should not undermine businesses operating within the zones in compliance with established regulations.

Ogunyemi urged operators and their associations to strengthen self-policing within the Free Trade Zones.

He said unlawful activities by a minority must not discredit the scheme, which he said continued to generate significant revenue for the government.

Ogunyemi assured stakeholders that the Authority would continue to handle regulatory issues with fairness, justice and transparency.

The enforcement measures therefore target operators accused of breaching import and export procedures rather than businesses complying with the rules.

Get up to speed

The latest enforcement comes against the backdrop of NEPZA’s broader efforts to position Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones as investment and export hubs.

Nairametrics reported in September 2025 that NEPZA was seeking partnerships with U.S. investors to support anchor projects, shared infrastructure, job creation and export-oriented production in the zones.

NEPZA Managing Director, Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi, described the zones at the time as “practical business enclaves” designed to support industrial upgrading.

The Authority said the partnerships were expected to support investments that could scale across regional and international markets.

The discussions focused on anchor projects and shared infrastructure within the zones.

The initiative also included job creation and export-oriented production.

The investment drive is taking place alongside the Authority’s efforts to enforce compliance among businesses operating within the zones.

NEPZA incentives for zone businesses

Businesses operating in Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones benefit from tax breaks, customs duty waivers and other incentives intended to reduce production costs and encourage investment.

In December 2025, Nairametrics reported that NEPZA had urged the Federal Government to grant Special Economic Zone operators a 10-year exemption from newly introduced tax laws.

NEPZA said uncertainty over the tax reforms could affect investor confidence and called for greater stability and predictability in the incentive framework.

Nigeria has 63 Free Trade Zones hosting more than 700 enterprises, according to NEPZA.

Businesses benefiting from the incentives are also expected to contribute to local capacity development, including through training Nigerians as part of their corporate social responsibility activities.