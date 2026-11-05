How Moniepoint customers can check eligibility for FG’s N50,000 relief support

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has announced that customers can now check their eligibility for the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) and receive the funds through its USSD banking channel.

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has announced that customers can now check their eligibility for the Federal Government’s N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) and receive the funds through its USSD banking channel.

The bank said eligible customers can check their status by dialling *5573*27# from their registered phone numbers and selecting the option to check eligibility.

The intervention, led by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, provides N50,000 in financial assistance to eligible vulnerable households to help them meet essential needs amid prevailing economic pressures.

How Moniepoint customers can access the relief funds

According to Moniepoint, customers confirmed as beneficiaries will be guided through the process of accepting the support and receiving the funds directly into their Moniepoint accounts.

The bank said the service comes at no additional cost, adding that beneficiaries do not need extra documentation or third-party assistance to access the funds.

However, eligibility is determined by the Federal Government based on its established selection and verification processes, which draw on verified national identity records and the National Social Register.

Moniepoint noted that the programme is being implemented in phases across the country, meaning not all customers may qualify or be selected at the same time. Access to the funds therefore remains subject to government verification and selection.

Commenting on the initiative, Babatunde Olofin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, said the bank was pleased to support the Federal Government’s effort to deliver financial assistance to eligible households.

Olofin urged customers to remain vigilant and use only the bank’s official USSD code when checking their eligibility or accessing the funds.

“We urge our customers to remain vigilant and use only our official USSD code when checking their eligibility or accessing the funds. The process comes at no additional cost and requires no extra documentation or third-party intervention,” he said.

“Their security remains a priority, and we encourage anyone with questions about the process to contact our customer service team or the official NERSI helpdesk on 0700 022 2222,” he added.

FG’s broader cash-transfer efforts

The Federal Government’s N50,000 NERSI intervention comes amid its broader efforts to provide direct financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households through cash-transfer programmes.

Nairametrics reported in October 2026 that the Federal Government had disbursed N658.9 billion in direct cash transfers to 10.46 million poor and vulnerable households by September 2026, according to the World Bank’s latest Nigeria Development Update. The World Bank, however, called for improvements in the coverage, adequacy and consistency of the payments.

In February 2026, Nairametrics also reported that millions of vulnerable households remained unreached despite the government’s substantial allocations to social intervention programmes in 2025.

Government figures cited in the report showed that 19.78 million households were classified as vulnerable under the National Social Register, while about 5.5 million had received direct cash-transfer support.