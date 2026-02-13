The Federal Government in 2025 committed hundreds of billions of naira to social intervention programmes under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, yet millions of vulnerable households remained unreached.

Official figures indicate significant allocations under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), reflecting the government’s ambition to strengthen the social safety net.

Despite these allocations, data, beneficiary reports, and expert analysis reveal a persistent gap between funds approved and households actually supported.

This disparity raises serious questions about programme execution, targeting, and transparency.

The Ministry’s 2025 budget was set at N260 billion, with plans to create two million jobs, train 50,000 individuals, and allocate N4.6 billion in capital expenditure, alongside an additional N8.8 billion for the NSIP Agency (NSIPA).

While these figures demonstrate the scale of government commitment, the programmes’ reach and impact fell short of expectations, highlighting systemic challenges in implementation and monitoring.

As a result, millions of Nigerians who were meant to benefit remain outside the safety net, underscoring the urgent need for improved efficiency and accountability in social intervention efforts.

What the data is saying

President Bola Tinubu approved N32.7 billion early in 2025 for NSIP interventions, including loans and conditional cash transfers targeting up to 15 million households.

By August, official records showed 5.9 million households had received N419 billion, with an additional N54 billion earmarked for 2.2 million households.

Between 8.1 million and 8.5 million households reportedly received at least one cash transfer by year-end, leaving about 6.5 million families — roughly 43 per cent of the target — unreached.

Approximately N330 billion was disbursed to 8.11 million households under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme, mostly in tranches of N25,000.

Of the N260 billion proposed for Skills-to-Wealth and related programmes, only about N4.6 billion was released for capital allocations.

Government data shows 19.78 million households classified as vulnerable under the National Social Register, yet only about 5.5 million received direct cash transfer support.

The figures point to a consistent shortfall between projected targets and actual delivery, suggesting structural constraints within the implementation framework.

Expert views

Policy analysts say the challenge stems less from the scale of funding commitments and more from execution weaknesses. They argue that fragile delivery systems, verification bottlenecks and monitoring gaps undermine programme effectiveness.

“Incomplete beneficiary databases, delays in linking National Identity Numbers to bank accounts, and limited monitoring mechanisms weaken programme effectiveness,” said Dr. Funmi Adeoye, a social policy analyst.

“Nigeria is spending billions but reaching barely half of the targeted households. That raises serious questions about planning, targeting accuracy, and transparency,” said Samuel Adebayo, a University of Abuja-based economist specialising in social protection.

“We are aware of the delays and coverage gaps. Updating the database and strengthening verification takes time,” a ministry official said, noting that NIN linkage requirements are intended to reduce fraud and ensure funds reach genuine beneficiaries.

Experts warn that without structural reforms to data systems and payment mechanisms, higher allocations alone may not significantly expand coverage.

More Insights

Beyond funding gaps, beneficiaries across several states report delayed or incomplete payments. Administrative requirements, particularly the linkage of National Identity Numbers to bank accounts, slowed disbursement in several instances.

“Sometimes we wait months before receiving anything. We have had to skip meals or sell the little we have just to survive,” said Aisha Ibrahim, a mother of four in Kano State.

“We are told the government is helping, but nothing comes through,” said Chidi Okeke, an Ogun-based graduate enrolled in the Skills-to-Wealth programme.

N-Power beneficiaries staged protests over nine months of unpaid stipends, while the Senate intervened in July 2025 to address N81 billion in outstanding allowances.

For many affected households, the disconnect between policy announcements and actual payments has translated into immediate financial strain.

What you should know

Nigeria’s social protection architecture is anchored on the National Social Investment Programme, which includes Conditional Cash Transfers, N-Power, school feeding and microcredit schemes. The framework is designed to cushion economic hardship and reduce poverty among vulnerable households.

NSIP targets up to 15 million households under various intervention schemes.

The National Social Register identifies 19.78 million vulnerable households nationwide.

Senate intervention in July 2025 sought accountability over N81 billion in unpaid N-Power allowances dating back to 2022 and 2023.

The World Bank reports that while 56 per cent of beneficiaries are poor, only 44 per cent of total benefits reach poor households.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of Nigeria’s 2025 social intervention programmes will be judged not by budget approvals or headline disbursement figures, but by consistent, transparent delivery that meaningfully shields vulnerable families from economic hardship.