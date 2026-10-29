Disney reveals ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cost $556.8million, exceeding production budget

Disney has disclosed that the production cost of its 2024 Marvel blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, cost $556.8 million exceeding its original budget, despite the film becoming one of the highest-grossing releases of the year.

Disney has disclosed that the production cost of its 2024 Marvel blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, cost $556.8 million exceeding its original budget, despite the film becoming one of the highest-grossing releases of the year.

This is according to financial statements filed by Richmond Street Productions UK, the Disney subsidiary responsible for the production, Forbes first reported.

In West Africa, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed over N700 million at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in the region in 2024, according to figures previously reported by Nairametrics.

Deadpool & Wolverine Costs $556.8 Million

The financial records show that the production incurred additional expenses of $23.1 million (£17.6 million) in the financial year ending October 31, 2025, bringing its total production cost to $556.8 million (£435.7 million).

However, Disney received $110.7 million (£86.5 million) in tax credits and reimbursements from the United Kingdom, reducing its net production expenditure to $446.1 million.

The disclosure places Deadpool & Wolverine among the ten most expensive films ever produced. The film was largely produced at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom, allowing Disney to benefit from the country’s film production tax incentives.

Under the UK’s film incentive framework, eligible productions can receive reimbursements linked to qualifying expenditure incurred locally. The financial records also show that Deadpool & Wolverine paid approximately $11.2 million (£9 million) in employee wages.

The production recorded a peak monthly average of 105 employees, excluding freelancers, contractors and temporary production workers.

Hollywood Strikes Disrupted Marvel Production

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, faced significant production disruptions following the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes in 2023.

Filming was suspended in July 2023 when approximately half of the movie had been completed.

During the shutdown, director Shawn Levy and the production team developed additional sequences featuring different versions of Wolverine, requiring new costumes, sets and other production resources.

The strikes also created financial pressures for studios, including the cost of retaining production facilities, equipment and personnel during filming interruptions.

However, Disney did not provide a detailed breakdown of the expenses responsible for the budget overrun.

In the financial report, Disney’s financial controller, Tracy Bermingham, confirmed that the final production costs exceeded the original budget.

Deadpool & Wolverine Earns $1.34 Billion

Despite the increased production expenditure, Deadpool & Wolverine recorded worldwide box office earnings of approximately $1.34 billion. The film became one of Marvel Studios’ biggest commercial successes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on an estimated 50-50 revenue-sharing arrangement between cinemas and distributors, Disney’s share of the global box office would amount to approximately $670 million. Deadpool & Wolverine also recorded strong box office earnings in West Africa, particularly Nigeria, where it emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases of 2024.

In October 2024, Nairametrics reported that Deadpool & Wolverine crossed N700 million at the Nigerian box office, becoming only the fifth film to achieve the milestone in English-speaking West Africa. At the time, the movie had grossed N700.2 million, with over 142,000 cinema admissions.

The film opened in Nigerian cinemas on July 26, 2024, generating N144.1 million during its first three-day weekend, exceeding initial industry projections of N115 million.