Access Holdings IT director Olanrewaju Bamisebi retires after four years

Access Holdings Plc has announced the retirement of its Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, Olanrewaju Bamisebi.

Access Holdings Plc has announced the retirement of its Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, Olanrewaju Bamisebi.

His retirement became effective on September 30, 2026, following the expiration of his term contract.

The announcement was contained in a statement dated October 9, 2026, seen by Nairametrics, in which the financial services group said it had notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public through a regulatory filing.

Alignment with CBN Corporate Governance Guidelines

According to the company, Bamisebi’s retirement aligns its executive leadership structure with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria.

“Access Holdings Plc has announced the retirement of Mr. Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, effective September 30, 2026, following the expiration of his term contract,” the statement said.

“Mr. Bamisebi’s retirement aligns the composition of the Company’s executive leadership with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria.”

The guidelines

Under the guidelines, a financial holding company may have a maximum of two executive directors: the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and one other executive director, who shall be the Chief Financial Officer, subject to CBN approval.

The company said its board appreciated Bamisebi’s contributions to the group’s digital transformation and growth during his tenure.

“The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc expressed its sincere appreciation to Mr. Bamisebi for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the digital transformation and growth of Access Group during his tenure,” the statement added.

Four years at Access Holdings

Bamisebi joined Access Holdings in 2022 as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, bringing more than 20 years of experience in information technology, consultancy, project management, talent development, application development, strategy and automation.

Before joining Access Holdings, he served as Managing Director of FinServe Africa, the fintech arm of Kenya-based Equity Bank, and Group Director for IT and Operations at Equity Group Holdings Limited.

He joined Equity Group Holdings in April 2019 after previously serving as Group Chief Information Officer at the now-defunct Diamond Bank Plc.

His retirement marks the end of his tenure as the executive responsible for information technology and digitalisation at Access Holdings, as the group aligns its executive leadership structure with the CBN’s corporate governance requirements.