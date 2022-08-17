Access Holding Plc has appointed Olanrewaju Bamisebi to take on the role of Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitization of the company.

In a disclosure signed by Sunday Ekwochi, company secretary, the appointment follows the approval of the central bank of Nigeria.

According to the bank, Bamisbi was chosen as a result of his professional, academic and corporate board experience which he has accumulated over time.

What the bank is saying

The disclosure stated, “Access Holdings Plc trading Corporation has announced the appointment or Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive director, information technology and digitization following the approval of the central bank of Nigeria.

“Bamisebi is a seasoned professional with over 2 decades of experience spanning across information technology, consultancy, project management, talent management and development, application development as well as strategy and automation. He has a robust Pan-African experience having managed information technology across 22 African countries in consulting, telecom, oil and gas, banking and fintech sectors.”

Commenting on this appointment, Osunkoya, the chairman of the corporation said, “Bamisebi has been selected based on his exceptionally rich, professional, academic and corporate board experience which is relevant to the needs of the board.

“We are strongly convinced that he would be a strong contributor to the attainment of the corporation’s strategic vision of building globally connected community and ecosystem inspired by Africa for the world.”

About Bamisebi

Prior to his appointment, Bamisebi was managing director of FinServe Africa (Fintech arm of Kenya-based Equity bank) and the Group Director for IT and Operations for Equity Group Holding Limited (EGHL), Kenya.

Before joining EGHL in April 2019, he was the Group Chief Information Officer at the defunct Diamond Bank Plc where he resigned as a Deputy Manager.

Bamisebi holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Science from the polytechnic Ibadan and two bachelor’s degrees, one in accounting from Olabisi Onabanjo University and the other in computing and Information Technology from the University of Derby, UK.

He also obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from Durham Business School, UK and is currently undertaking a doctorate degree in Global Strategy.