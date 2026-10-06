FG expands Livestock development project to 10 additional states

The Federal Government and the World Bank have expanded the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) to 10 additional..

The Federal Government and the World Bank have expanded the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) to 10 additional states, as Nigeria intensifies efforts to transform its livestock sector and boost productivity across the value chain.

This is according to a statement issued by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha.

The expansion was announced during the L-PRES Implementation Support Mission held in Yola, Adamawa State, where representatives of existing participating states joined delegates from the newly admitted states to review progress and discuss the next phase of implementation.

Major catalyst for industry growth

The project has emerged as a major catalyst for growth in the livestock industry.

“L-PRES has become a key driver of livestock development through various interventions and programmes aimed at strengthening productivity, resilience and growth across the industry.”

The implementation support mission was attended by key stakeholders, including the World Bank Task Team Leader, Manivel Sene; Co-Task Team Leader, Dr. Chidozie Anyiro; and the National Coordinator of L-PRES, Dr. Sanusi Abubakar.

The project has now reached Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo States.

Livestock reforms gather momentum

The expansion comes as the Federal Government pushes ahead with broader reforms aimed at unlocking the economic potential of Nigeria’s livestock industry.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled plans to overhaul the country’s livestock export framework, targeting a market estimated at $3.2 billion.

According to the Ministry of Livestock Development, the reforms are designed to reposition Nigeria’s livestock sector into a modern, quality-assured and export-oriented industry, particularly within the red meat value chain.

Focus on data-driven transformation

The government has also taken steps to strengthen sector planning and coordination through the validation of the National Livestock Information Management System (NLIMS).

The platform is expected to serve as a central repository for livestock data, providing policymakers and industry stakeholders with reliable information for planning, monitoring and investment decisions.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, said the initiative was conceived to address longstanding data gaps within the sector.

According to her, the National Livestock Information Management System will provide an integrated platform for livestock data collection, management, analysis and reporting, helping to improve decision-making and support the sustainable transformation of the industry.

Project aimed at improving productivity

L-PRES is a World Bank-supported programme aimed at improving productivity, resilience and commercial opportunities across Nigeria’s livestock sector.

The project focuses on strengthening animal health systems, improving livestock value chains, supporting infrastructure development and enhancing the capacity of stakeholders within the industry.

The onboarding of 10 additional states significantly broadens the programme’s reach and aligns with the Federal Government’s strategy to transform livestock into a major contributor to economic growth, food security and export earnings.