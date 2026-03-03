The Federal Government has announced plans to reform its livestock export framework, a market estimated at $3.2 billion.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Livestock Development, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, said this in a chat while responding to inquiries from Nairametrics.

The response followed recent recommendation by the United States Congress to block Nigeria’s beef and cattle exports to Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal as part of measures to disarm Fulani militias allegedly involved in violence against Christians.

What the ministry is saying

Uchechukwu said Nigeria’s livestock sector is currently undergoing a structured transformation aimed at developing a modern, quality-assured, and export-oriented red meat industry.

“At present, livestock trade within the West African sub-region largely occurs through regional commercial exchanges, particularly in live animals, which support food supply across neighbouring countries.

” The Federal Government is, however, implementing reforms to strengthen formal processing, certification, and value-added meat production systems required for expanded participation in regional and continental export markets, through ongoing initiatives focused on animal health management, traceability systems, sanitary compliance, and value chain development.”

More insights

In response to Nairametrics’ inquiry on the implications of the US Congress’ recommendation on Nigeria’s livestock trade, the ministry simply outlined its ongoing efforts to overhaul the sector towards greater quality, traceability, and export readiness.

It reiterated that the reform agenda is part of a broader drive to diversify Nigeria’s economy, strengthen food security, and expand export earnings beyond crude oil.

“The Federal Government remains focused on repositioning the livestock sector as a key pillar of economic diversification, food security, job creation, and sustainable agricultural growth,” Uchechukwu said.

Backstory

The US lawmakers last week recommended to President Donald Trump the need to block beef and cattle-related exports from Nigeria to key African countries.

This was contained in a congressional report titled “Ending the Persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” which was submitted to the White House by members of the House Foreign Affairs and Appropriations Committees.

It urged US President Donald Trump to “review and use points of leverage to compel Fulani herdsmen to disarm, including by blocking export of beef and other cattle-related products to countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal.”

What you should know

Although the US lawmakers’ proposal is yet to translate into binding policy, its appearance in the congressional report reflects growing diplomatic tension over Nigeria’s security situation and international perceptions.

If implemented, the recommendation could have implications for Nigeria’s regional livestock trade.