The U.S. Congress has recommended blocking beef exports from Nigeria as a measure to compel Fulani herdsmen to disarm, following escalating attacks on Christian communities.

This recommendation is part of a broader report titled “Ending the Persecution of Christians in Nigeria”, produced after U.S. investigations into alleged violence by Fulani militias and terrorist groups.

The report outlines multiple strategies for addressing the crisis, ranging from economic measures to legal reforms and enhanced security cooperation.

What the report is saying

The report highlights the use of economic leverage to curb violence and protect vulnerable communities. Blocking beef and cattle-related exports from Nigeria to countries including Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal is recommended as a key tool.

“Review and use points of leverage to compel Fulani herdsmen to disarm, including by blocking export of beef and other cattle-related products to countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal,” the report read in part.

Nigeria is urged to strengthen security and governance measures by deploying capable security forces, implementing early-warning systems, and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.

The report also emphasizes programs to disarm, demobilize, and reintegrate militias, support displaced communities, and carry out land reforms to restore farmland seized by armed groups.

The report frames these actions as necessary to protect Christian communities, particularly in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, where attacks, kidnappings, and destruction of churches and schools have been widespread.

Additional recommendations

The report further advises Nigeria to reduce its reliance on Russian military equipment and procure American defense hardware to enhance bilateral security. Legal reforms, including repealing Sharia codes and anti-blasphemy laws, improving policing, strengthening the justice system, and disrupting terrorist financing networks, are also highlighted.

International collaboration with France, Hungary, and the United Kingdom is encouraged.

Sanctions, visa restrictions, and public naming of individuals or groups responsible for religious violence are recommended.

The report presents a multi-pronged approach combining economic, military, and legal measures to address ongoing attacks against Christians.

Get up to speed

U.S. President Donald Trump officially designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” on October 31, 2025, citing widespread attacks on Christians that he described as a mass slaughter.

Trump shared on the official White House X account that Christianity in Nigeria faces an “existential threat.”

Thousands of Christians had reportedly been killed in attacks attributed to radical Islamist groups.

Congressman Riley Moore, House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, and other U.S. officials were instructed to investigate and report back to the President.

The Nigerian government rejected claims of targeted Christian persecution, signaling tensions between the two nations over the issue.

What you should know

Following the designation, the U.S. and Nigeria agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate defense and security cooperation.

The U.S. expressed readiness to expand support, including enhanced intelligence sharing, faster processing of defense equipment requests, and possible access to excess U.S. defense assets.

In December 2025, President Trump announced a “powerful and deadly strike” against an ISIS terrorist base in Northwest Nigeria via his Truth Social account.

The Nigerian government confirmed collaboration with the U.S. in executing the strike, following a terrorist bombing earlier at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri.