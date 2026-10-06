Anthropic CEO Amodei earned $18 million in 2025 but trails other top tech CEOs

Dario Amodei, CEO of artificial intelligence company Anthropic, earned $18 million in total compensation in 2025, but his pay remained below that of some of the highest-paid technology executives.

Dario Amodei, CEO of artificial intelligence company Anthropic, earned $18 million in total compensation in 2025, but his pay remained below that of some of the highest-paid technology executives.

The compensation was disclosed in Anthropic’s initial public offering filing, according to a report by Reuters.

The disclosure comes as the AI company prepares for a potential IPO that could value it at more than $2 trillion.

Amodei’s compensation was largely tied to equity

Amodei’s annual salary, along with that of his sister and Anthropic President Daniela Amodei, was doubled in July to $1.4 million each.

However, salary accounted for only a small part of their total compensation, with most of their packages coming from stock and option awards.

Daniela Amodei received $16.4 million in total compensation in 2025, with stock and options accounting for most of her package.

Anthropic’s board also granted the Amodei siblings additional restricted stock units this year. The awards give them additional equity in the company, with some tied to their continued employment and others linked to the planned IPO.

Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao received $720,250 in 2025. He was also granted options to purchase 1.4 million shares when he joined the company in 2024 and exercised options worth $385,285 last year.

Amodei’s pay sits in the middle of tech CEO compensation

Amodei’s $18 million in reported compensation for 2025 was higher than the $10.9 million received by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and the $2.1 million reported for Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, according to Reuters.

However, his compensation was below that of some of the technology sector’s highest-paid executives.

Oracle co-CEO Clayton Magouyrk received $627.5 million in 2025, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received $49.9 million, according to company filings.

The average annual compensation for S&P 500 CEOs rose 21% to $22.8 million in 2025, according to figures from the AFL-CIO cited by Reuters.

Courtney Yu, director of research at executive compensation data firm Equilar, said Amodei’s $18 million compensation “seems on the lower end” for a company valued at $2 trillion, although that could change once Anthropic goes public and his full ownership stake is disclosed.

With six other co-founders, Amodei may ultimately receive a smaller share of the wealth created by the IPO compared with other major technology CEOs, Yu said.

The IPO filing does not currently disclose the founders’ ownership stakes in Anthropic, which could be worth billions of dollars depending on the final terms and valuation of the IPO.

Anthropic’s growth and IPO plans

Amodei’s compensation comes as Anthropic prepares for a potential public listing amid rapid growth and soaring valuations across the artificial intelligence sector.

Anthropic is reportedly targeting an IPO as early as November at a valuation of between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, with the company expected to formally market the offering in the week of November 9.

The Claude developer has recorded rapid revenue growth ahead of its potential listing, with quarterly revenue reportedly surging 1,360% to more than $11.5 billion, up from $787 million in the same quarter of 2025.

Anthropic’s potential IPO comes as OpenAI also pursues a higher valuation, with the ChatGPT maker reportedly seeking at least $30 billion in fresh funding at a valuation of about $1.4 trillion.