OpenAI seeks $30 billion funding at $1.4 trillion valuation

OpenAI is reportedly seeking to raise at least $30 billion from investors in a new funding round that could value the artificial intelligence company at about $1.4 trillion, as it delays plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

OpenAI is reportedly seeking to raise at least $30 billion from investors in a new funding round that could value the artificial intelligence company at about $1.4 trillion, as it delays plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed valuation excludes the new capital being raised and would represent a significant increase from the ChatGPT maker’s previous valuation, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The fundraising talks are still at an early stage, and the terms could change.

Investor demand is reportedly driving the proposed round as OpenAI records strong revenue growth amid rising adoption of its artificial intelligence products.

The funding is expected to serve as a bridge round, providing OpenAI with additional capital after the company decided against proceeding with an IPO this year.

OpenAI previously raised $122 billion in March at a valuation of $852 billion, including the capital raised.

OpenAI delays IPO plans

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said the company ultimately intends to become publicly listed but wants more time before entering the stock market.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, Altman said OpenAI was navigating a new stage in AI development that comes with increased safety requirements.

“We just want to get our feet under us and make sure we understand how to operate in this new way, and be able to make some of these decisions in front of us without the pressure of being a newly public company,” he said.

Both OpenAI and rival Anthropic have reportedly filed confidential paperwork for potential public listings. Anthropic could proceed with its listing as early as this fall.

The two companies are also competing for enterprise customers as businesses increase spending on generative AI tools.

OpenAI’s fundraising push comes amid rapid revenue growth. The company’s annualised revenue run rate surpassed $40 billion over the summer, while its run-rate revenue has increased by about 70% since July, according to Bloomberg.

The growth comes as OpenAI expands its range of AI products and subscription offerings.

At its developer event on Tuesday, the company unveiled Dots, an always-on AI agent designed to perform more complex tasks for users and compete with similar products being developed by major technology companies.

OpenAI is also introducing a premium $500 subscription tier offering higher usage limits and faster processing speeds, while adjusting limits on its existing $200 plan.

OpenAI valuation rises rapidly

OpenAI’s latest fundraising talks follow a series of increasingly large capital raises that have rapidly increased the ChatGPT maker’s valuation.

Earlier in September, Nairametrics reported that OpenAI was in early discussions with investors about raising fresh capital at a valuation of more than $1.2 trillion. The talks were expected to give the company greater flexibility over the timing of its IPO while providing additional capital for acquisitions and expansion.

In February 2026, OpenAI announced a $110 billion funding round at a pre-money valuation of $730 billion. The investment included commitments of $50 billion from Amazon and $30 billion each from Nvidia and SoftBank, with the company saying the capital would support the deployment of advanced AI tools and computing infrastructure.

The latest figures also represent a sharp increase from April 2025, when Nairametrics reported that OpenAI had secured $40 billion in what was then the largest private technology funding round, valuing the company at $300 billion. The SoftBank-led round included participation from Microsoft, Coatue, Altimeter and Thrive.

The proposed $1.4 trillion valuation would therefore put OpenAI at nearly five times the $300 billion valuation attached to its April 2025 funding round, reflecting the rapid increase in investor valuations of leading artificial intelligence companies.