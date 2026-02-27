OpenAI has announced a $110 billion funding round, valuing the company at a pre-money valuation of $730 billion.

The company disclosed in a blog post on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The investment includes $50 billion from Amazon, $30 billion from NVIDIA, and $30 billion from SoftBank, with additional investors expected to join the round.

What OpenAI said

According to OpenAI, the new capital will accelerate the deployment of advanced AI tools across its platform.

The company also noted that the funding comes alongside strategic partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA.

“OpenAI and Amazon today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises, startups, and end consumers around the world. Read the full press release here.

While NVIDIA will provide 3GW of dedicated inference capacity and 2 GW of training on Vera Rubin systems. This builds on Hopper and Blackwell systems already in operation across Microsoft, OCI, and CoreWeave. Together, this capital and infrastructure expansion strengthens our ability to train and deploy frontier models at a global scale,” they said

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the partnership reflects the company’s long-term commitment to working with partners who share its ambition to translate scientific progress that delivers real-world benefits.

“SoftBank, NVIDIA, and Amazon are long-term partners who share our ambition to turn real scientific progress into systems that deliver meaningful benefits for people at global scale. Building AI that works for everyone will require deep collaboration across the stack, and we’re excited to do this together,” said Sam Altman.

More details

The company highlighted that products like Codex, its AI‑powered coding agent used to write, edit, review, and ship software code, have seen weekly users more than triple to 1.6 million since the start of the year.

ChatGPT now serves over 900 million weekly active users, including more than 50 million paying subscribers.

More than 9 million paying business users rely on ChatGPT for work, while startups, enterprises, and governments use the platform to transform how their products and services are designed, delivered, and managed.

The funding round also raises the OpenAI Foundation’s stake in OpenAI Group to over $180 billion.

What you should know

In January this year, the company announced it would begin rolling out advertisements in ChatGPT, starting with a test in the U.S. targeting free users and those on the low-cost Go plan, while Pro, Business, and Enterprise users will remain ad-free.

The ads will be clearly labeled, separate from the chatbot’s responses, and exclude users under 18 as well as sensitive topics like health, mental health, and politics.

The company also continues to expand its product ecosystem, including ChatGPT Health, which combines personal health information with AI guidance to provide tailored support without replacing professional medical care.

They also partnered with PayPal to integrate its digital wallet into ChatGPT, allowing users to pay for items discovered through the AI platform.