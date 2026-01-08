OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated feature that combines users’ health information with ChatGPT’s intelligence to provide more personalised health guidance.

The company disclosed this in a blog post in January 2026.

The announcement comes as health-related queries are among the most common uses of ChatGPT, with over 230 million people globally asking wellness questions each week.

What OpenAI said

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Health allows users to securely connect medical records and wellness apps, including Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal, so responses are informed by personal health data.

The company explained that the system is designed to support, not replace, care from clinicians and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment.

“Health is designed to support, not replace, medical care. It is not intended for diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it helps you navigate everyday questions and understand patterns over time—not just moments of illness—so you can feel more informed and prepared for important medical conversations.

To keep your health information protected and secure, Health operates as a separate space with enhanced privacy to protect sensitive data. Conversations in Health are not used to train our foundation models. If you start a health-related conversation in ChatGPT, we’ll suggest moving into Health for these additional protections,” they stated

OpenAI added that the feature was developed in collaboration with more than 260 physicians across 60 countries, who reviewed over 600,000 model outputs to ensure safety and accuracy.

“This collaboration has shaped not just what Health can do, but how it responds: how urgently to encourage follow-ups with a clinician, how to communicate clearly without oversimplifying, and how to prioritize safety in moments that matter⁠,” they stated

Availability

ChatGPT Health is initially being offered to a small group of early users. OpenAI stated that users with ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans outside of the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom are eligible to join the waitlist.

Some features, including medical record integrations, are currently limited to the United States, and connecting Apple Health requires iOS.

As OpenAI refines the experience, the company plans to expand access to all users on the web and iOS in the coming weeks.

What you should know

As of December 2025, ChatGPT now serves more than 800 million weekly active users, a figure confirmed by OpenAI leadership as part of its rapid global adoption. Earlier in 2025, the platform had around 400 million weekly users.

This milestone underscores how deeply the AI assistant has penetrated both consumer markets and professional settings, becoming a core tool for information, productivity, and everyday decision support.

The company has also reported significant business traction, with over 1 million business customers, driven by solutions like ChatGPT for Work and enterprise integrations that help organisations embed AI into workflows.

OpenAI has also been innovating on its platform with several new features for users. It introduced ChatGPT Pulse, a personalised daily updates assistant, and expanded capabilities like deep research tools and agent systems that can handle tasks independently for Pro and Plus users.