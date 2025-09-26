OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Pulse, a new personalized AI assistant that proactively delivers daily updates tailored to individual users.

Currently available in preview for ChatGPT Pro users on mobile, Pulse shifts the chatbot from a question-and-answer tool into a proactive research companion that anticipates what users need.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Pulse generates a daily feed of personalized visual cards based on a user’s chat history, preferences, and feedback.

The updates could include travel tips, healthy dinner ideas, professional recommendations, or even progress reminders toward long-term goals such as training for a triathlon.

Proactive AI experience

Unlike the traditional ChatGPT experience, where users initiate every conversation, Pulse can now do asynchronous research on behalf of users.

Each night, the AI analyzes interactions and synthesizes key insights to deliver the most relevant suggestions the next day.

“For example, ChatGPT Pulse could remind users to buy a birthday gift, draft a sample meeting agenda, or surface restaurant options for an upcoming trip.

“Users also have the option to curate their updates, specifying what they want to see, such as local events, skill-learning tips, or sports highlights,” OpenAI explained.

Gmail and Google Calendar integrations

To provide more context-aware suggestions, OpenAI has added optional integrations with Gmail and Google Calendar.

When enabled, ChatGPT Pulse can draft meeting agendas, highlight important emails, or recommend activities related to calendar entries.

OpenAI stressed that these integrations are opt-in, with users maintaining full control in settings. Additionally, all updates generated in Pulse undergo safety checks to ensure they don’t contain harmful or policy-violating content.

OpenAI says ChatGPT Pulse was designed to help users stay productive without creating endless scrolling habits.

Updates are refreshed daily and only remain available for that day unless saved into a chat or expanded into a longer conversation.

The company said it tested the feature with students in its ChatGPT Lab, and feedback showed that Pulse became more useful as users shared what they wanted to see.

For now, ChatGPT Pulse is exclusive to Pro subscribers, but OpenAI plans to extend it to ChatGPT Plus users and eventually all users worldwide. The move reflects OpenAI’s broader ambition to make personalized AI assistants central to everyday productivity.

“Every morning, we want Pulse to give you the information you need so you can get back to what matters most,” OpenAI said in its announcement.

What you should know

While AI tools such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Google’s Gemini, among others, have become a daily companion for many people globally, a recent study by OpenAI gave a clearer picture of what most people use the tools for.

According to the study, the majority of ChatGPT users are not turning to the tool for office tasks but for personal use.

The report revealed that about 70% of all consumer queries on ChatGPT are unrelated to work, showing how deeply the AI has become embedded in people’s everyday lives.

The report, published as a National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) working paper by OpenAI’s Economic Research team and Harvard economist David Deming, analyzed 1.5 million anonymized conversations.