Honda develops technology for wireless charging of moving electric vehicles

Japanese automaker Honda has developed the underlying technology for a wireless charging system that can supply electricity to electric...

Japanese automaker Honda has developed the underlying technology for a wireless charging system that can supply electricity to electric vehicles while they are in motion, including large commercial vehicles.

In a statement on Monday, Honda said the technology was developed by its research and development subsidiary, Honda R&D, in collaboration with construction company Taisei Corporation and road builder Taisei Rotec Corporation.

The companies plan to continue testing the system ahead of public-road demonstrations in Japan from the 2027 fiscal year, which begins in April 2027.

How Honda’s wireless charging system works

Honda said the system is designed to transfer electricity from charging equipment embedded in roads to vehicles through wireless power transfer and could reduce the need for electric vehicles to make frequent stops at charging stations.

Honda’s system uses magnetic coupling wireless power transfer technology, combining charging equipment embedded in the road with a power-receiving unit installed on the vehicle.

The system consists of a ground-based DC power supply, power transmitter units embedded in the road and a vehicle-mounted power receiver that receives the electricity.

Honda said the research is focused on applications in the logistics and transportation sectors, including large commercial electric vehicles.

The three companies have been testing the technology on a dedicated test roadway to assess wireless power transfer performance, road pavement structures and construction methods for roads designed to accommodate large commercial vehicles.

Technology designed for large commercial vehicles

Honda said the road system has been developed to withstand traffic involving large commercial vehicles with gross vehicle weights of approximately 20 tonnes.

The companies have also been testing the durability of the pavement and embedded charging units, as well as methods for installing the equipment in existing roads.

Honda said further testing will examine wireless power transfer at high vehicle speeds.

The companies plan to test power output of up to 150 kilowatts for potential applications involving large commercial vehicles, alongside reliability and safety.

The companies plan to continue testing the technology, including durability and wireless charging performance, ahead of potential practical deployment from 2027.

Nigeria’s EV charging infrastructure

Nigeria’s electric vehicle market is gradually expanding, but charging infrastructure remains one of the key issues that could determine how quickly adoption grows.

Nairametrics reported in August that Nigeria’s EV charging network is expanding across major cities, with industry operators highlighting the availability, reliability and commercial viability of charging infrastructure as major issues for the sector.

An earlier Nairametrics report found that EVs were becoming increasingly practical for structured urban commutes, although limited public charging infrastructure and electricity supply remained challenges for wider adoption.

In April, Nairametrics reported that EV charging operators expected demand for charging infrastructure to increase after the Federal Government removed the 5% import duty on electric vehicles, with electricity access points identified as a potential constraint.