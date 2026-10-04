FCT Police order arrest, prosecution of motorists with fake plates, no tinted permits

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of motorists or vehicle owners without valid licence plates or tinted glass permits.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of motorists or vehicle owners without valid licence plates or tinted glass permits.

The police commissioner also ordered the arrest of motorists operating vehicles with concealed, fake diplomatic, defaced or deliberately faded plate numbers.

This was made known in a statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, on Sunday, October 4, 2026, in Abuja. She said the directive is in accordance with the law and follows the proliferation of such vehicles, which criminals have often used to evade detection and arrest.

FCT Police Order Arrests Over Fake Plates

Sanusi said the FCT is a peculiar environment where the use of such vehicles poses significant security concerns because it may hinder effective identification and tracking by law enforcement agencies.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to warn motorists and vehicle owners against the use of vehicles without valid licence plates, tinted glasses without permits, as well as vehicles with concealed, defaced or deliberately faded plate numbers, particularly by persons driving SUVs except top government officials.”

“The Command also warns against the use of fake diplomatic plate numbers or the use of such numbers by unauthorised persons within the Federal Capital Territory.”

“The Commissioner of Police therefore warns that motorists found operating such vehicles in violation of the law will be arrested and prosecuted immediately in accordance with the law.”

The commissioner said the directive followed the proliferation of vehicles that have been observed to be used by criminal elements to evade detection, identification and arrest during and after the commission of offences.

The police command’s latest directive therefore targets vehicle identification and tinted-glass compliance as part of its security enforcement across the FCT.

FCT Police Intensify Vehicle Enforcement

According to the statement, Sanusi further directed all police officers across the FCT to intensify enforcement and ensure strict compliance with existing laws governing vehicle identification and the use of tinted glasses.

“Officers have also been directed to conduct such operations professionally and refrain from using the exercise as a means of extortion.”

“The Command urges residents to support police operations, as security is a collective responsibility,” the statement added.

The CP urged members of the public to report suspicious vehicles or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913 and 08028940883.

There has been back-and-forth between the police and motorists over the use of tinted glass and valid number plates over the past couple of years.

In April 2025, following a directive by the immediate past Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced the resumption of the issuance of tinted glass permits across the country.

The move followed rising complaints from the public over the harassment of vehicle owners by law enforcement agents for using factory-fitted tinted windows.

What you should know

In August 2025, the FCT Police Command said it had impounded 675 vehicles in Abuja for various offences, including the use of tinted glasses, illegal taxi operations, covered number plates and other traffic-related infractions.

The vehicles were seized during Operation Sweep Abuja as part of efforts to enhance public safety and enforce traffic regulations across the city.

The command said the operation targeted vehicles with improper documentation.

It also targeted unauthorised taxi operations that posed as commercial transport services to defraud commuters.

Other targets included vehicles with tinted windows and those with obscured number plates.

The latest directive builds on these earlier enforcement efforts, with the FCT Police Command now warning that motorists found operating vehicles in violation of the stated requirements will face arrest and prosecution.