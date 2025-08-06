The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has impounded 675 vehicles in Abuja for various offences, including the use of tinted glasses, operation of illegal taxi services, covered number plates, and other traffic-related infractions.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Ajao Adewale, during a press briefing on Tuesday after a meeting of the FCT Security Committee chaired by the Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adewale explained that the vehicles were seized under the ongoing Operation Sweep Abuja, which commenced on July 7 as part of efforts to enhance public safety and enforce traffic regulations across the city.

He stated that the operation targeted vehicles with improper documentation, unauthorised taxi operations that pose as commercial transport services to defraud commuters, the use of tinted windows, and vehicles with obscured number plates.

“No fewer than 675 vehicles have been impounded while 273 beggars were apprehended across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Operation Sweep Abuja, which began on July 7,” the NAN report read in part.

It further stated, “The commissioner of police added that the 675 vehicles impounded were over improper documentation, tinted glasses, covered number plates, among other offences.

“He added that a number of the vehicles were also impounded for operating illegal taxi services associated with “one chance” – posing as taxi operators to lure commuters and seize their belongings.”

In addition to the vehicle impoundments, the police also apprehended 273 beggars and destitute individuals during the operation.

According to Adewale, those arrested are currently being profiled, with some to be repatriated to their home states. He noted that cases related to street begging are being handled by the FCT Social Development Secretariat, while those involving drug-related offences have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The FCT Security Committee described the operation as successful and recommended that it be sustained.

The NAN report noted that Minister Nyesom Wike also directed security agencies to intensify efforts to clear illegal shanties, remove miscreants, and shut down unauthorised mining sites and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, citing security concerns.

Adewale further stated that traffic-related offences such as driving against traffic and the use of covered number plates would face increased enforcement. He emphasized that there would be a total clampdown on these violations as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the city.

On the recent clash between farmers and herders in the Gwagwalada Area Council, the commissioner said that peace had been restored, and both parties had signed a peace accord to prevent further conflict.

Operation Sweep Abuja is part of a broader push by the FCT authorities to improve security and ensure compliance with existing laws and regulations across the capital.