FG to roll out three digital infrastructure projects within weeks

The Federal Government has announced plans to roll out three major digital infrastructure projects within the next few weeks to transform broadband connectivity and digital addressing across Nigeria.

The Federal Government has announced plans to roll out three major digital infrastructure projects within the next few weeks to transform broadband connectivity and digital addressing across Nigeria.

The projects include the deployment of a 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic network, the rollout of 3,700 telecommunications towers to expand network coverage in underserved communities, and the launch of an alphanumeric postcode system on October 1.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

He said the government has concluded resource mobilisation and contractual processes, paving the way for implementation.

What they are saying

Tijani said the nationwide fibre-optic project would extend broadband infrastructure to every state, geopolitical zone, local government and ward in the country, significantly improving the quality of internet connectivity.

“Every state, every geopolitical zone, every local government and every ward in this country will be covered with fibre optic cables which will transform the quality of connectivity. So, that is number one, which I have updated him on.”

“The second one is the project we are doing where we are bringing over 20 million Nigerians who live in rural areas who don’t have access to any form of telecommunication at all. Mr President also sanctioned that project. Today, we are in a place where, before the end of the year, we will start to deploy close to 3,700 towers. It’s taken a lot putting this project together, raising the capital for it, but we are at the point where we would start deploying around October. This is what we are targeting.”

“The third one is the postcode alphanumeric. Nigeria will be among 10 or 15 countries in the world with alphanumeric postcode. It’s the latest design in postcode system where we can now identify every property in this country. We are hoping to launch that one on the 1st of October. That project is actually ready. We are fine-tuning it.”

The minister said the projects form part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to strengthen digital infrastructure, expand connectivity and improve public service delivery across the country.

More insight

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in March 2026 approved the implementation of a Geographic Information System (GIS)-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system for Nigeria.

Tijani said the initiative aligns with the ministry’s strategic blueprint for accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation.

He described the Federal Government’s N12 billion investment plan in the digital economy as a key complement to the nationwide deployment of 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure.

According to the minister, while digital infrastructure remains essential, sustainable sector growth will depend on stronger research, innovation and evidence-based policymaking.

The projects are expected to improve broadband penetration, expand telecommunications access in rural communities and establish a modern digital addressing system capable of identifying every property nationwide.

What you should know

In February 2026, Tijani said Nigeria’s digital infrastructure would come alive by 2027 as the Federal Government accelerates investments in nationwide connectivity.

The minister identified the deployment of a 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic network, new communications satellites and 3,700 additional rural telecommunications towers as the cornerstone of the government’s digital infrastructure programme.

He noted that the investments are being supported by the World Bank to improve broadband penetration and the quality of internet access across Nigeria.

According to Tijani, the ongoing investments are expected to drive a significant transformation in Nigeria’s digital economy over the coming years.

The latest update indicates that the government has now completed the preparatory phase for the projects and is set to begin physical deployment in the coming weeks.