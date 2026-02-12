Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has said Nigeria’s digital infrastructure will come alive by 2027 as the Federal Government ramps up investments in connectivity nationwide.

He disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview session with journalists on the sidelines of the “Flagship Nigeria: Electrification + Connectivity Convening” held in Abuja, attended by Nairametrics.

The minister highlighted ongoing investments in 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic network, new communication satellites, and 3,700 additional rural towers as key drivers of improved digital access in the coming months and years.

What they are saying

Tijani noted that Nigeria is currently investing heavily in digital infrastructure with support from the World Bank, positioning the country for a significant transformation in broadband penetration and quality of access.

According to him, these interventions will impact every sector of the economy, from education and healthcare to security and commerce.

Tijani said the combination of fibre expansion, rural towers and satellite upgrades will significantly improve connectivity across the country.

He added that about 20 million Nigerians who are currently unconnected at home are expected to gain access as the infrastructure rolls out.

“All of that means that in the next couple of years, a month, you will start to see improved access because quality of access is dependent on the quality of investment in infrastructure, which as a country we’ve not done in many years in digital infrastructure. So you are about to see that change.”

“At about next year, we start to see strong changes because these infrastructures will start to come alive.”

“And we’ve started that by deploying what we call the large language model, which is the tool that allows AI to be able to speak local languages.”

“Our satellite is now old, and we need to procure new ones. President Bola Tinubu has approved that we should procure new ones. Satellite is one of the ways in which you can connect difficult-to-reach locations and rural areas,” he said.

He stressed that beyond infrastructure, digital skills development remains critical, noting that the ongoing 3 Million Technical Talent programme and new local language AI-driven training initiatives are designed to ensure Nigerians can fully utilise the expanded digital ecosystem.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership for Digital Access in Africa, Ibrahima Guimba-Saidou, warned that electricity remains a fundamental gap in the continent’s push for meaningful digital inclusion, emphasizing the need for Nigeria to fully take advantage of digital services.

“This is about making connectivity relevant to the people who need it most, not just those in major cities,” he said.

In his remarks, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, highlighted that digital inclusion rests on three interdependent pillars: reliable electricity, broadband infrastructure, and affordable devices, adding that progress in one area without the others would limit its impact.

Verghis stated that the World Bank remains committed to translating the vision of combined power and broadband expansion into tangible benefits for millions of Nigerians through partnerships.

Backstory

The 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme was launched as a flagship initiative to build Nigeria’s digital workforce and prepare young Nigerians for global opportunities. The first phase began with 30,000 participants, representing 1 percent of the 3 million target.

Another 270,000 Nigerians were selected for the second cohort, bringing total participation to 300,000, or 10 percent of the overall target.

Tijani said the programme is being executed through a framework co-created with key stakeholders across government agencies, training providers, educational institutions, development agencies and the private sector.

The skills being taught include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platform Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Search Engine Optimisation, CRM Management and Accounting Software.

Other areas include Graphics Design and UX/UI Design, focusing on tech-enabled competencies that enhance productivity across sectors without necessarily involving core software development.

The minister explained that the phased approach is designed to ensure sustainability and broad-based impact as Nigeria deepens its digital economy strategy.

What you should know

The Federal Government in 2025 announced plans to invest N12 billion in digital economy research projects to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global digital landscape.

Tijani made this known during the opening ceremony of the 18th International Conference on Theory and Practices of Electronic Governance in Abuja.

The N12 billion investment will be channelled into three major research clusters.

Each of the clusters will be hosted by six universities across the country.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring Nigeria benefits from the dividends of digital transformation and strengthens its research and innovation capacity.

The research investment complements the ongoing infrastructure expansion and talent development efforts, reinforcing the government’s broader plan to position Nigeria as a leading digital economy in Africa by the end of the decade.