The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has disclosed that the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme has so far received over N6.45 billion in funding commitments from three core partners.

The minister disclosed this at the 3MTT National Impact Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, which was attended by Nairametrics.

He highlighted the three core funding partners as IHS, MTN, and Airtel.

Recall that the Federal Government opened applications for the 3MTT program in October 2023 with the goal of training 3 million Nigerians within four years.

3MTT Journey

According to a presentation obtained by Nairametrics, IHS provided a N2.5 billion commitment for community managers, community engagement, and infrastructure support; MTN contributed N1.45 billion for training and device support as well as N1.5 billion worth of data for learners.

A N1 billion commitment to the 3MTT NextGen initiative was made by Airtel.

Highlighting key numbers from the 3MTT project, the report revealed that over 15,000 jobs have been “unlocked,” with an average monthly income of N250,000 for each beneficiary.

Additionally, the minister noted that over N400 million in prizes has been awarded so far, while the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme has supported graduates in navigating complex labour markets and accessing meaningful employment.

Looking ahead, the minister expressed optimism that the 3MTT program will boost private-sector collaboration for job placements, deepen the quality of learning centres in every state, and establish a sustainable and scalable endowment for funding digital talent.

More Insights

In his remarks, President Bola Tinubu stated that programmes like 3MTT remain central to his economic strategy.

The president, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, expressed confidence that the 3MTT Programme will unlock opportunities, empower young people, and strengthen long-term economic prospects.

“From over 1.8 million applications drawn from every local government in the country, to new jobs created, startups formed, and solutions developed, 3MTT has moved from concept to nationwide impact across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Opportunity is no longer limited to major cities.

“More importantly, this programme is restoring confidence among young Nigerians that they have a place in the global digital economy and a future they can shape with their own skills,” he said.

The president acknowledged the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy for its stewardship of the program.

The Federal Government also recognised private-sector and development partners—including IHS Towers, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Google, Microsoft, Huawei, Moniepoint, the United Nations Development Programme, and the European Union—for giving the programme depth and credibility.

The president assured participants that through initiatives like 3MTT, the government is building genuine platforms for progress.

Backstory