The Federal Government is stepping up efforts to link thousands of Nigerians trained under its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program to job opportunities, both locally and abroad, by working with business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.

The initiative targeting 3 million Nigerians is said to have trained over 117,000 people so far, and some of them are already engaged.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, explained that while training is crucial, the bigger challenge has always been creating job opportunities for graduates of such initiatives.

According to him, this is why the government is now prioritizing partnerships that will help transition participants into the workforce.

“We are working with business process outsourcing companies who are willing to uptake Nigerians that are well-trained with digital skills and outsource their services to companies abroad. We are also creating what we call a ‘talent city,’ by identifying government buildings that can be refurbished and turned into well-maintained hubs where BPOs can employ a lot of these fellows,” Tijani said.

Leveraging Nigeria’s youthful strength

The Minister highlighted that the 3MTT program is open to all Nigerians who can read and write, regardless of their educational background.

Supported by partners such as MTN, Airtel, IHS, and development organizations like UNDP, he said the program has helped thousands gain hands-on training, with many receiving stipends during their internships.

According to Tijani, several technology companies have already committed to employing 3MTT fellows, but the government’s broader ambition is to scale the program so that young Nigerians can also take on remote roles with international companies.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s youthful population, with an average age of 16.9 years and nearly 70% under the age of 30, gives the country a demographic advantage at a time when developed economies are facing aging workforces.

“Our goal is not just about creating jobs here in Nigeria but also ensuring that Nigerians are well-positioned for global opportunities,” he said.

“Some will travel abroad with the right skill sets, but for those who stay, we want them to secure remote opportunities that allow them to earn in foreign currency while living and contributing to the economy here at home,” the Minister added.

What you should know

The Federal Government had opened application for the 3MTT program in October 2023 with the aim of training 3 million Nigerians in four years.

The program started with 30,000 Nigerians, representing 1% of the 3 million target, while another 270,000 were later selected for the second cohort to bring the number to 10%.

To achieve the program’s target, Tijani said the different phases will be executed based on the framework co-created with key stakeholders across government agencies, training providers, educational institutions, development agencies, and the private sector.

Some of the skills Nigerians are being trained on include skills that utilise technology to enhance various roles without directly involving tech creation.

These include Digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms Navigation, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.