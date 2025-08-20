Over the weekend, GinjaBet stormed into Nigeria’s sports betting space with a grand launch that sparked conversation and excitement among sports enthusiasts in Lagos, positioning itself as a customer-driven force in the industry.

Fully licenced by the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, powered by UpGaming’s trusted iGaming infrastructure, GinjaBet offers quick wallet transactions, rich odds, exclusive Ginja Games, and a platform designed for Nigerian players who want more control, more fun, and more ginja.

Adding more spark to its market debut, https://m.ginjabet.com/en introduced rap star Blaqbonez as its brand ambassador, a calculated move to connect with Nigeria’s vibrant youth culture while demonstrating the platform’s fresh, tech-driven identity.

Blaqbonez, one of Nigeria’s most dynamic hip-hop voices, is celebrated for his fearless persona, sharp lyricism, and strong cultural influence. As a passionate football fan and active bettor, he embodies the energy of the game by bringing authenticity, street credibility, and a creative edge to the GinjaBet brand.

In his opening remark at the launch in Lagos on Saturday, Joe Richa, the Chief Executive Officer, stated that https://m.ginjabet.com/en is not just the unveiling of a brand, but the introduction of a new energy, a fresh vibe into Nigeria’s sports betting landscape.

Shedding more light on the rationale behind the birth of the idea, the CEO said, “Our Mother Company, investors, and shareholders are people driven by passion, energy, and a spirit of innovation. When the idea of expanding into Nigeria was first presented to our board, there was a mix of excitement and concern. Excitement, because Nigeria, particularly Lagos, is one of the largest and most vibrant markets on the African continent. Concern, because this was our very first venture into Africa, and we knew there would be challenges along the way. But what stood out in that room was the fire, the undeniable conviction that Nigeria was the right place to channel our energy, ideas, and resources.”

He further explained that the fire led to months of research, brainstorming, and collaboration to create not just another betting platform, but a brand that truly connects with people. He disclosed that “Ginja” embodies energy, excitement, and vibes, the very spirit of Nigeria’s vibrant youth and sports culture.

“We wanted to build a platform that doesn’t just offer betting, but one that gives users a sense of belonging, fun, and trust. From our technology to our customer engagement, everything has been carefully designed to deliver a seamless, modern, and responsible gaming experience,” Mr. Richa stated, expressing confidence that GinjaBet will redefine what betting means in Nigeria and reaffirming that it is more than a business but a movement fueled by energy, passion, and creativity.

Echoing the CEO’s vision, George Mbam, Marketing Director of GinjaBet, described the company as a brand that dares to stand out. He emphasized that GinjaBet’s true distinction lies in its unwavering commitment to responsible gaming and customer satisfaction, the values that place players at the heart of its operations.

“At GinjaBet, we believe betting should not be a risky gamble but an entertaining and rewarding activity. This is why we have introduced innovative features that put players first, secure payment solutions, fair odds, and interactive community engagement tools that ensure every user feels safe, valued, and fully entertained. Every detail of this platform has been carefully thought through to guarantee an experience that combines fun, trust, and responsibility.”

On the choice of Blaqbonez as brand ambassador, Mbam explained that it reflects the company’s belief in the power of culture and connection. He described the artist as a dynamic voice of the new generation, someone who embodies creativity, boldness, and the vibrant energy that defines GinjaBet’s spirit.

“With him as our brand ambassador, we are not just launching a product; we are building a movement that resonates with millions of Nigerians. Blaqbonez represents the fearless spirit of innovation that GinjaBet stands for, and through this partnership, we are confident of deepening our engagement with the vibrant youth of this nation,” he posited.

In his submission, Bashir Abiola-Are, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, commended the organisation for choosing the right name and coming at the right time. According to him, Lagos is a city of possibilities, where bold ideas thrive and dreams are turned into reality. He disclosed that over the years, many companies have launched, and those that embraced compliance and innovation have had no regrets. He assured the management that GinjaBet will also have no regrets as it takes its place in the exciting and ever-evolving market.

“As the regulator of the gaming industry in Lagos, our mandate is clear. We regulate, protect, and promote. We ensure that operators comply with the law, but beyond that, we also safeguard the interests of their partners, who are their customers. Let me assure you today that as long as GinjaBet remains compliant, the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority will stand firmly behind you. Lagos is the heartbeat of opportunity, and the spirit of Ginja perfectly captures the essence of our city, energy, hope, and the drive to succeed”, he remarked.

On her part, Gift Tuadibofa, Executive Secretary, Association of Nigerian Bookmakers, admitted that the launch of GinjaBet is a celebration of a new vision for sports betting in Nigeria. She pointed out that over the past decade, the industry has transformed dramatically, stating that what began as a simple pastime of predicting outcomes has now evolved into a dynamic ecosystem that blends sports, technology, and entertainment. She affirmed that players today are younger, more informed, and digitally savvy, and they demand more fairness, more fun, and above all, more trust.

“This is exactly where GinjaBet makes its mark. Unlike platforms that focus solely on numbers and transactions, GinjaBet is committed to building a true community. It is not about how many players sign up, but how many connect, engage, and feel empowered to stay. As we celebrate this innovation, we must emphasize the importance of responsibility because sustainable growth in our industry must always be anchored on fairness, protection, and transparency,” she said.

Also commenting on the choice of its relatable brand ambassador, Mrs Tuadibofa maintained that the sensational rapper embodies the energy of the people and the creation of a platform that sparks genuine conversations.

Reacting to his unveiling as GinjaBet brand ambassador, Blaqbonez revealed that from the very first conversation he had with the management, he could tell that it wasn’t just another betting platform; it was a brand with style, energy, and a clear vision. As someone who thrives on creativity and authenticity, he disclosed that he immediately connected with what GinjaBet represents, stressing that it feels good to be part of something that is fresh, bold, and ready to make a real impact.

In his words, “What makes this partnership special for me is the fact that GinjaBet saw me for who I am and recognized the energy I bring. That kind of alignment doesn’t happen every day. Their approach is innovative, community-driven, and focused on giving people more than just a betting platform. That resonates with me because my own journey has always been about connecting with people in a real and authentic way. So today, I’m proud to say that I’m not just representing a brand, I’m representing a movement. Together, we are going to redefine fun, trust, and take the gaming experience to another level.”

